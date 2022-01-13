Use Visions to find Starsplinter Iron: Complete Genshin Impact quest guide

Starsplinter Iron is an essential item to find in Genshin Impact's Bygones Times Like Dust Passing, but using Visions to do so isn't the most obvious.

This portion of the quest involves the player searching a wide area for two Starsplinter Iron (commonly misspelled as Starsplitter Iron). It's not a normal material that the player collects, and it only spawns during this quest.

Luckily, the player only has to collect two of them to proceed with Bygones Times Like Dust Passing. The "Use Visions" part refers to the active character's Vision shining yellow as they are near these special ores.

Both of these spawns will be in the same location for all players, so they can forego the "Use Visions" part and simply find the items right away.

How to "Use Visions to find the Starsplinter Iron" in Genshin Impact

For example, this is what Eula's Vision looks like (Image via Genshin Impact)

The Traveler can find the Iron rocks in any order. Despite their ore-like appearance, they don't require the player to break them open to collect them. Instead, approach them and collect them like any normal item.

The intended way to find these items is by checking the active character's Vision and seeing if there is any reaction to it. It does not involve Elemental Sight. If the active character is close to the Starsplinter Iron, their Vision will radiate a yellow sparkle.

Keep in mind that the following Genshin Impact characters won't be affected by this due to lore reasons:

Lumine/Aether

The Raiden Shogun

Venti

Zhongli

Hence, players are recommended to swap to any other character that isn't one of those four.

Location #1 in Genshin Impact

Notice Eula's Vision shining (Image via Gamers Heroes/YouTube)

If the player doesn't care to look at their character's Vision, they can head to the Starsplinter Iron's location anyhow. It won't change how the quest works, and these rocks spawn in the same areas for every player.

Travelers can collect the first one on a large rock with leaves protruding from it near the middle of the quest location. Approach it and interact with it to collect it (remember, Claymore and Geo users aren't necessary).

Location #2 in Genshin Impact

The second location (Image via Gamers Heroes/YouTube)

The next Starsplinter Iron is a little bit southeast of the last location. Travelers can find this one in the corner of this mountainside. Its yellow complexion makes it stand out against the grey environment around it, so players should have no issue finding and collecting it.

Afterward, the player can proceed with the quest with the next set of instructions that the game gives to them.

