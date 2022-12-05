Genshin Impact web event guide for Duelist Rising: How to get 40 Primogems quickly

Genshin Impact 3.3 is only a couple of days away from getting officially released. Until then, HoYoverse is keeping its playerbase busy with web events, some of which, like Wanderer and TCG Genius Invocation, are related to the upcoming content.

The "Duelist Rising" web event is based on the upcoming permanent game mode in the 3.3 updates. It will allow players to access the Cat's Tail bar and compete in Trading Card matches.

By participating in this particular web event, you can unlock Character cards, which eventually hold Primogems, Mora, and elemental crystals as rewards. For example, unlocking seven Character cards will reward you with 40 Primogems.

Let's find out more about Genius Invokation TCG's advanced rules!



Duelist Rising will run from 14:00 on December 5 to 23:59 on December 14 (UTC +8). You have more than a week to mess around with the new TCG mechanics. Here is a brief guide on how you can obtain the rewards quickly.

Duelist Rising guide: Unlocking Genshin Impact rewards

1) How to access the event

The Duelist Rising web event is easy to find on mobile devices. You can access the link via Genshin Impact's official post and follow the on-screen instructions. However, things are a little complicated on PCs, and you may find yourself stuck on the first page.

〓Event Duration〓

December 5, 2022 14:00 – December 14, 2022 23:59 (UTC+8)



To fix this, you will have to use either Firefox or Chrome browser and press Ctrl+Shift+M. The following image showcases the process in Chrome, where you can either type in the shortcut mentioned above, or press F12 followed by the "Phone" tab beside "Element."

The first page of the event (Image via Genshin Impact)

Finally, you just have to refresh the page to see the event appearing normally on your browser. Click on "Enter" to continue and log in using your Genshin Impact credentials alongside the account region.

2) How to unlock the Character cards

Upon entering the web event, you will be prompted to open a Character card of any element. You can find the elements right below the main card on the screen. The image given below will give you a clearer idea of the selection screen.

PC version event screen with element selection screen (Image via HoYoverse)

Once you have your first Character card with the selected element, click on the return screen in the top-left corner to claim the reward containing the element crystal. For example, if the element you chose was Hydro, you will get Varunada Fragments in your in-game email.

3) Missions

Missions tab (Image via Genshin Impact)

There are a total of five missions that you can complete right now. These include:

Log in to the web event.

Share the web event.

Share a character card.

View Card archive.

Visit the #DuelistRising discussion on HoYo lab.

You will spot the Card archives in the bottom-right corner of your screen. The others are quite self-explanatory. Fulfilling the missions will grant you an increased number of unlocks on character cards. Naturally, each mission will refresh daily until December 14.

4) Rewards

Rewards from the web event (Image via Genshin Impact)

As mentioned earlier, choosing a specific element will reward you with a selected Fragment of it. Here is a list of the other objectives and the rewards they bring:

Unlock seven Character cards: 40 Primogems.

Unlock 14 Character cards: 20,000 Mora.

Unlock 21 Character cards: Mystic Enhancement Ores.

You can speedrun through the first seven cards right now by completing the missions listed above. Once done, you will be able to collect everything via the in-game email.

