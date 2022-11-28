How to defeat Hydro Hypostasis in Genshin Impact Hypostatic Symphony challenge

Genshin Impact unlocks the Day 3 Challenge of the Hypostatic Symphony. The latest challenge will feature Hydro Hypostasis in the Scherzo of the Rippling Pool challenge in the event. Players can use the following elements when going against Hydro Hypostasis:

Pyro (for Vaporize reactions)

Electro (for Electro-charged reactions)

Cryo (for Freeze reactions)

Dendro (for Bloom reactions)

The Hydro Hypostasis featured in the Hypostatic Symphony is far different from the one players have seen in Tevyat. This event's boss has many unique properties and its attack patterns are more frequent as well. The following article will guide Genshin Impact players on how to defeat Hydro Hypostasis in the latest event challenge.

Genshin Impact 3.2: Hypostatic Symphony guide to defeat Hydro Hypostasis

Hypostatic Symphony has unlocked their Day 3 challenge called the Scherzo of the Rippling Pool. Similar to previous challenges, Genshin Impact players will have to clear three stages before going against the Hydro Hypostasis in stage four. Unlike the standard Hydro Hypostasis, the Hydro Hypostasis in the event has many unique properties and also attacks more frequently.

Hydro Hypostasis also tends to move a lot during its attacks. With the increased attack rate, players have no choice but to keep dodging all the attacks until its core is exposed. Once the core is exposed, Genshin Impact players need to deal the highest amount of damage possible before Hydro Hypostasis starts attacking again. To defeat Hydro Hypostasis, players can rely on Pyro or Cryo DPS characters. Additionally, Electro and Dendro will also be effective here.

Here are the best F2P and premium teams that players can use against Hydro Hypostasis:

BEST TEAM

One of the best premium teams to use against Hydro Hypostasis (Image via HoYoverse)

Hu Tao and Ayaka are some of the best single-target DPS in Genshin Impact. With the best premium teams, players can keep swapping between them to deal damage to while the other DPS' abilities are at a cooldown. To support these excellent damage dealers, players can use Nahida and Diona. Nahida is rather essential here as she can tag all three water droplets with her Elemental Skill and expose the core of Hydro Hypostasis. At the same time, Diona can provide support to the party with her shields and healing.

F2P TEAM

One of the best F2P teams to use against Hydro Hypostasis (Image via HoYoverse)

This is one of the best F2P team compositions that's highly effective against Hydro Hypostasis in Genshin Impact. It focuses on a quick-swap playstyle to deal the most amount of damage with their abilities and distribute energy particles amongst each other. Xiangling and Kaeya can be considered as the main damage dealers. Fischl and Collei are supporting characters that will help trigger additional reactions.

Completing all four stages of the latest Hypostatic Symphony event will reward players with around 105 Primogems and 105 Shattered Phenocrysts. Players will have to complete the challenge at different difficulties to gain an additional 90 Shattered Phenocrysts. These Shattered Phenocrysts can be exchanged in the event shop to obtain tons of Mora and other resources.

The Hypostatic Symphony will be available until December 5, 2022 in Genshin Impact. The event also supports co-op, so players can complete the event with their friends.

