Genshin Impact: Which 4-Star character should players claim from the "Stand By Me" event

Genshin Impact has introduced its "Stand By Me" event with the Lantern Rite festival in V1.3. The event features six 4-star characters hailing from Liyue.

Any one character can be claimed by players without relying on the gacha mechanism or RNG by using 1000 Peace Talismans.

It's a great opportunity for players to get a new support or DPS character, but it can be a little confusing to choose the right character.

Stand By Me event (Image via Mihoyo)

Which 4-star character should players claim from the "Stand by Me" event in Genshin Impact

Xiangling

Element: Pyro

Weapon: Polearm

Role: Support

Xiangling can be a good support character for Hydro, Cryo, or Pyro DPS characters. She provides elemental reactions such as Vaporize and Melt or Pyro resonance buff in Genshin Impact.

Her transferrable elemental skill and burst can be carried over to other characters when she leaves the field. This makes her a great support for dealing continuous Pyro damage or elemental reactions.

Beidou

Beidou (Image via SotoZeppeli)

Element: Electro

Weapon: Claymore

Role: Main DPS / Sub-DPS

Beidou is one of the best 4-star DPS characters in Genshin Impact. Her ability to counter an enemy's attack by absorbing incoming damage can scale up pretty high if built correctly.

Beidou, with a good Hydro or Cryo support character, can be insanely dominant against a group of enemies. She is recommended to players that love playing Claymore wielding DPS and have good Cryo or Hydro support characters already.

Ningguang

Ningguang (Image via Zerochan)

Element: Geo

Weapon: Catalyst

Role: Main DPS / Sub-DPS

Ningguang is arguably the best 4-star DPS character in Genshin Impact. She has insanely good damage multipliers even without any constellations.

Ningguang can block enemy projectiles and increase endurance temporarily by using her elemental skill. She is recommended to players that already own a supporting Geo character to benefit from the Geo resonance.

Players with catalysts such as the Skyward Atlas, Memory of the Dust, or Eye of Perception should claim her. They can get the best out of her insanely good damage multipliers even without constellations.

Xingqiu

Element: Hydro

Weapon: Sword

Role: Support

Xingqiu is probably the best supporting character in this event and one of the best in Genshin Impact. He is best as a support for the Pyro, Cryo, and Electro DPS characters.

His elemental burst can deal over 7200% of ATK damage over time with six constellations. Recommended for players with the above three elemental DPS characters in Genshin Impact.

Chongyun

Chongyun (Image via IGN)

Element: Cryo

Weapon: Claymore

Role: Sub-DPS / Support

Chongyun can be a sub-DPS character for Hydro DPS, such as Tartaglia/Childe to provide constant Freeze reaction. For Pyro DPS characters like Diluc and Klee, he can help with Melt reaction, resulting in 2X damage bonus.

Players with Sacrificial Greatsword can claim him right away. Start building for him to spam his elemental skill and burst to support the main DPS in Genshin Impact.

Xinyan

Xinyan (Image via Fanbyte)

Element: Pyro

Weapon: Claymore

Role: Main DPS / Sub-DPS

Xinyan is a monstrous physical DPS character who can deal Pyro DMG and provide a shield too. Shields can provide support for squishy DPS such as Klee and Fischl.

Xinyan can be a main DPS or sub-DPS alongside any Electro, Cryo, and Hydro damage-dealing character. Recommended for players looking for shield providers or physical damage dealers in Genshin Impact.

