Genshin Impact Wind Chaser event speedrun guide for Day 4

The Wind Chaser event in Genshin Impact has unlocked a new stage after the 4th day of its arrival in the game, and the level is expected to be difficult. This time, Travelers have the ability to stop and activate all the wind currents in the domain with just a click.

There will be no Windstopper Hub or Windchurner Nexus devices in this challenge, and players will need to fully rely on the new shortcut to complete the stage. This article will show players how to complete the Realm of the Northwesterly Winds in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact: Realm of the Northwesterly Winds (Day 4) in Wind Chaser

For Genshin Impact Travelers who play on PC, they need to press T to shut off all the wind currents in the stage and press it again to reactivate them. This function has a cooldown of 5 seconds.

Use the T button to stop and reactivate the wind current (Image via HoYoverse)

Upon entering the Realm of the Northwesterly Winds domain, continue following the path until they reach the first Windgrasper challenge. The two Snagwind Nexus devices will hinder players' movement to get the Anemo particles, so press T to switch off the wind current. Then, reactivate it again to raise the Driftwind Platform so they can get the particles floating on top of it.

Interact with all the mechanisms to secure a route (Image via HoYoverse)

In the next room with the second Windgrasper challenge, interact with all the Snagwind Nexus so they can collect all the particles. First, switch off the wind current using the T button and rotate the 2nd device to the right twice. Then, head above to the 3rd mechanism and change the wind current direction.

Start the Windgrasper challenge, go to the 4th Snagwind Nexus, and change the wind current direction to reach the highest platform in the room. After completing the challenge, head to the following room to fight two Samachurls and a Mitachurl.

Interact with the two Snagwind Nexus to head forward (Image via HoYoverse)

Once passing through the room with the enemies, Genshin Impact players will find an open area with two visible Snagwind Nexus devices, like in the image above. Before starting the final Windgrasper challenge, press T to switch off the wind current and rotate the 5th mechanism to the right once.

Then, while collecting all the Anemo particles, change the wind current direction on the 6th Snagwind Nexus and activate the wind current to glide above the Windward Terrace.

Reach the Snagwind Mechanism to glide above (Image via HoYoverse)

Now in the last room, Genshin Impact players do not need to interact with any Snagwind Nexus mechanisms here. They just need to switch off the wind current, reach the 7th device, like in the image above, and activate the wind current again to collect all the Windcoins.

Follow the platforms until they reach the end of the hallway and complete the challenge. Genshin Impact players will gain another 80 Primogems that can be claimed on the Wind Chaser event page.

Poll : 0 votes