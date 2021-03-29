Genshin Impact Windblume Festival flower choices: Which flower to pick?

The Genshin Impact Windblume Festival is coming to an end. Travelers are given the honor of being the Windblume Star, giving them a chance to choose which Windblume to offer to Barbatos this year.

Windblume is a code used long ago to communicate the rebellion against Decarabian, the God of Storm, and the old Anemo Archon. As mentioned in Windblume Ode's description,

"The flowers in bloom should represent love, and stand for the coming of spring. No more should they signal for rebellion, nor be the sign for banners to be raised."

Genshin Impact Windblume Festival flower choices

As they were given a choice, players might be wondering which Windblume they should choose. There is no correct answer to this question.

In fact, Windblume is not a real flower. That's why everyone has their own definition of it. There is no difference in the outcome of these choices.

Any choice is correct for as long as it represents the spirit of the festival. However, Genshin Impact's mascot, Paimon, has five different reactions to the six choices.

Genshin Impact Windblume Festival flower choices: Every Paimon reactions

Windblume choices (Image via Bluemeat, YouTube)

Jean will ask the Windblume Star which Windblume they would like to offer to Barbatos, and players will be given six choices to choose from. Everyone inspires these choices throughout the story quests.

#1 Dandelion and Windwheel Aster

Paimon's reaction to Dandelion and Windwheel Aster (Image via Bluemeat, YouTube)

These two represent the majority of the people's choice of Windblume, so Paimon has the same reaction to them.

#2 Cecilia

Paimon's reaction to Cecilia (Image via Bluemeat, YouTube)

Beatrice mentioned Cecilia as her Windblume of choice on the first time Traveler takes a look around the Windblume Festival.

#3 Small Lamp Grass

Paimon's reaction to Small Lamp Grass (Image via Bluemeat, YouTube)

Nimrod asked the Traveler to find him some Small Lamp Grass in Act II of the quest. He intends to create a gift for his wife to celebrate the Windblume Festival.

#4 Sweet Flower

Paimon's reaction to Sweet Flower (Image via Bluemeat, YouTube)

Sweet Flower is Sucrose's choice of Windblume, as shown in Act III of the quest. It's something that she's most passionate about in her line of research.

#5 Wolfhook

Paimon's reaction to Wolfhook (Image via Bluemeat, YouTube)

Unlike the rest of the Windblume that are flowers, Wolfhook is Razor's definition of Windblume. He described it as "Spiky and Tingly."

Genshin Impact Windblume Festival: Stormterror Lair's puzzle

Stormterror's Lair monument sequence (Image via Undiscovery Ch, YouTube)

After offering Windblume to Barbatos, Venti will ask Traveler to come to Stormterror's Lair with him. They will find that the situation is unstable, and players have to stabilize the wind in the area.

After defeating the enemies, players can start the mechanism to show a sequence between three Anemo Monuments. Activating the monuments in the shown order will complete this task.

Afterward, the players will meet with Venti up in the tower. Venti will tell the Traveler all about Windblume, and the quest will end with a sweet cut-scene of Mondstadt's people.

The Genshin Impact Windblume Festival represents concepts such as freedom and love. The people of Mondstadt use this chance to improve the relationship with the people they love, both normally and romantically.

They offered Windblume to the Anemo Archon, Barbatos, and presented these flowers to their loved ones.

