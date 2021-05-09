If players wish to test out their luck with a Genshin Impact wish simulator, then they should try out the wish simulator provided in this article.

The Genshin Impact wish simulator found here works a lot like how summoning works in Genshin Impact. There are several banners to test one's luck on, including the Beginners' wish banner, the weapon event wish banner, the standard wish banner, and, of course, the Zhongli banner. Players can try out their luck as much as they'd like, as it's just a simulation and not the real thing.

Of course, it is entirely a simulation. It's possible for players to get super lucky on a simulation, and then get absolutely dumped on when the real thing hits. Likewise, the complete opposite can occur. Hence, Genshin Impact players should use this wish simulator for fun and not assume it will be an exact replica of what will happen in-game.

Genshin Impact wish simulator: Unlimited wishes on Zhongli banner to test gacha luck

Wishes are also animated in this simulator (Image via Uzairashraf.dev)

The wish simulator found in the first hyperlink of this article (aka the second sentence) allows players to test out unlimited wishes on several banners. Of course, seeing as though the Zhongli banner is one of the most talked-about banners right now, it is only fitting that this article will primarily focus on that aspect.

Zhongli's banner

If a player gets a new character, the word "New" shows up next to them (Image via Uzairashraf.dev)

When players click on the wish simulator, they will see the Beginners' wish banner. To access Zhongli's banner, they just need to click on Zhongli's face (the second tab). To test the wish simulator, players can click on Wish x 10 as often as they'd like.

Thankfully, players can either skip the animation or watch it as it occurs. The animation is nigh-identical to the one found in Genshin Impact, so it's a nice touch that separates this wish simulator over the others. However, that isn't the sole advantage this wish simulator has over its contemporaries.

Other advantages that this wish simulator has

Players can check their inventory in this simulator (Image via Uzairashraf.dev)

Not only can players summon as many units as they'd like with this Genshin Impact wish simulator, but they can also check the inventory of the units they did pull. It is similar to Genshin Impact's history section, except it is formatted differently in a more convenient fashion.

It even shows the amount of money a person would spend on the primogems for all of these summons. In the picture above, 100 summons were made. Apparently, this would cost $206.40, which really puts it into perspective. Of course, players can always get primogems for free if they are diligent.

This little feature does make it fun to imagine what it would be like if a person spent $1,000. Thankfully, players don't actually spend money on a simulation, but it's still fun to mess around with.

Drop rates

Players can change the settings easily (Image via Uzairashraf.dev)

As drop rates are listed in Genshin Impact, making a simulator is easier than what one might think. It might not necessarily be 100% accurate at times, but this simulator is still accurate enough that players can get an idea of how lucky they are.

This wish simulator isn't just for Zhongli's banner, either. If players go to "Settings", they can change it to other banners as they'd please. They can also reset the inventory if they'd like to see what a certain amount of pulls would look like, unobstructed from the previous summons.