Genshin Impact Xiao birthday mail, gifts, and all you need to know

April 17 is Xiao's birthday in Genshin Impact, which means that Travelers get some free rewards plus some nice flavor text today. Gamers don't need to own him to claim this mail as all they need to do is to make sure they log in sometime on April 17 to receive it.

In-game birthdays are a minor affair in Genshin Impact, but it does give artists a convenient excuse to make fan art of these characters. In turn, it also means that Xiao fans get more good artwork to enjoy on this joyous occasion.

Travelers who like the mail can reread it alongside other birthday mails in the Gift Mail Box.

Xiao's birthday in Genshin impact

Xiao's birthday mail (Image via miHoYo)

His mail essentially states that he's giving the player some Starconches that he found near Guyun Stone Forests. He couldn't hear anything from it, but he would love to hear what the player can gather from them. As far as their use goes, only Childe uses them as an Ascension Material.

When is Xiao's birthday in Genshin Impact?

His 2022 mail rewards (Image via miHoYo)

Travelers will get his birthday mail on April 17. The in-game mail text and rewards will vary from year-to-year, although he has consistently given players one "Sweet Dream." Normally, this recipe is only obtainable if the player tries to cook Almond Tofu with him, making this mail the only way for them to obtain it if they don't own him.

Its effect is:

"Increases all party members' ATK by 114 for 300s."

By comparison, the Delicious Almond Tofu can only boost ATK by 95 for 300s. There aren't any requirements to claim this mail, except that the player must log in sometime on April 17.

Community fanart and official artwork

Even if a tweet is only two hours old, it can still get thousands of likes (3556 by the time this article was written). Unsurprisingly, many talented artists are showing off their brilliant works for this character today.

Travelers who want to search for these tweets in general can easily find them by using the hashtag #魈生誕祭2022. Of course, just searching for Xiao will also help them find some good works on Twitter, although it could also have some unrelated content.

Lumine is commonly seen alongside him, although not all of the fanart featuring her is related to the XiaoLumi ship.

This tweet shows off some of the official 2022 artwork and shorts for today. It's nothing groundbreaking by itself, but they're some high-quality work that Genshin Impact players might love. More beautiful artwork is bound to arrive as the day goes on.

The official Genshin Impact Twitter account will likely post the first image later on today.

