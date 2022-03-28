Genshin Impact: Yelan and Kuki Shinobu pictures leaked ahead of official announcement

Genshin Impact leakers have finally revealed Yelan and Kuki Shinobu ahead of the 2.6 update. Drip marketing by HoYoverse is now a common trend where the developers tease upcoming characters months before they'd actually become playable.

As it turns out, Yelan and Kuki Shinobu will be the two new characters in Genshin Impact version 2.7. Although there's no official information on their release dates, leakers have already unveiled some valuable details about them.

Here's when players can look forward to unlocking Kuki Shinobu and Yelan.

Genshin Impact 2.7 leaks reveal Yelan and Kuki Shinobu's appearance, rarity, and release date

Yelan

Yelan was originally discovered during the 2.6 beta testing. It was quite unexpected as she's never been mentioned in the lore before.

Accordingly, Yelan will appear as a quest NPC in patch 2.6. Players will also see her donning the Kirin Bow, which is most likely her five-star signature weapon.

Yelan will be a five-star Hydro Bow character like Childe, but there are no leads on her playstyle so far.

As per prominent leaker Lumie, Yelan's banner will be available during the first half of the 2.7 update. Hence, her release date should be May 11, 2022.

Lumie @lumie_lumie , Yelan (5*) should be first phase of 2.7 followed by Kuki Shinobu (4*) in the second phase. According to my, Yelan (5*) should be first phase of 2.7 followed by Kuki Shinobu (4*) in the second phase. According to my 🐤, Yelan (5*) should be first phase of 2.7 followed by Kuki Shinobu (4*) in the second phase.

Kuki Shinobu

Kuki Shinobu will be a four-star character, and she belongs to the Electro element. To say the least, she has a unique appearance that includes a mask.

Kuki Shinobu's playstyle is still a mystery, but players are excited to unlock her because of the lore. Apparently, she studied law in Liyue before joining the Arataki gang and is the only character who can intimidate Arataki Itto.

While Yelan's banner will be available during the first half, Kuki Shinobu will be available as a four-star unit in the second half. June 1, 2022, should be her release date, and players are assuming that she will have a boosted drop rate in Arataki Itto's rerun banner.

The leaker who revealed Yelan and Kuki Shinobu is anonymous, but players can expect the official Genshin Impact social media handles to post the characters soon.

SaveYourPrimos 💎🙌 (248/370 = Ayato C0 R1) @SaveYourPrimos We know who the source is. Last drip marketing, we were informed via DM that the source does not like having their name attached to their leaks.



We've re-reviewed the conversation, however, and found links were okay.



A link to the post will be appended to the original Tweet. We know who the source is. Last drip marketing, we were informed via DM that the source does not like having their name attached to their leaks.We've re-reviewed the conversation, however, and found links were okay.A link to the post will be appended to the original Tweet.

Drip marketing of Kuki Shinobu and Yelan also means that Heizou won't be playable during patch 2.7. It looks like the detective from Inazuma will be released in patch 2.8. He's a four-star character, so the developers can easily incorporate him in a rerun banner.

As of now, the Genshin Impact community is eagerly waiting for the 2.6 update. From Ayato and The Chasm to a new Archon quest and events, there's a lot of exciting content in the next update.

Edited by Shaheen Banu