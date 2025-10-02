Ghost of Yotei walkthrough: How to complete Lost in Reflection side quest

The Lost in Reflection side quest in Ghost of Yotei is a mission that you can unlock during Chapter 1. It is a simple side quest that you will be able to start after completing the prologue. This unlocks the Altar of Reflections throughout the land of Ezo, where you can offer your prayers to gain skill points that you can use to make Atsu stronger.

Let's take a look at how to start and complete the Lost in Reflection side quest in Ghost of Yotei.

How to complete the Lost in Reflection side quest in Ghost of Yotei

The Lost in Reflection quest can be started by talking to the cartographer, Isaburo. You can find him in Yotei's Shadow Inn settlement on the map, which will be in the Yotei Grasslands region. Talk to him, and he will task you with finding a monk named Gessho, who is helping him in finding spiritual landmarks throughout Ezo.

Find Gessho the Monk

Location of Gessho the Monk (Image via Sucker Punch)

Isaburo will point you the monk's direction. Open your Spyglass and you will be able to spot a trail of smoke. This is where you can find Gessho. Make sure to mark it by pressing R2. Now you need to reach the monk and talk with him.

Follow Gessho

Gessho the monk (Image via Sucker Punch)

Once you reach the Lost Monk's Camp, you will find Gessho scouting the area for an Altar of Reflection. Atsu will offer to help him, which will end the conversation. Now you will need to follow Gessho to another area.

Search the Area for an Altar of Reflection

Cut down the trees (Image via Sucker Punch)

Follow the monk till you reach a dead end full of bamboo trees. Cut these down, and you will find the Altar of Reflection. Pray in front of the altar, and you will gain one skill point that you can use to unlock any ability.

After you exit the technique menu, you and Gessho will be ambushed by some Saito Outlaws. Defeat these enemies, and the monk will thank you and offer you 200 Coins in Ghost of Yotei. This will also conclude the Lost in Reflection quest.

After you conclude the quest, you can either explore the region of Ezo or take part in missions or other side activities, including finding more Altars of Reflection.

