Ghost of Yotei release countdown: Start time for all regions

The Ghost of Yotei release clock is now officially counting down to its global release date of October 2, 2025. It has been five years since the release of Ghost of Tsushima and our new PS5 exclusive title takes our players to a new version of Japan, which serves as the backdrop for Atsu’s tale in a dangerous, historically-based open world that allows players to answer the call of adventure and exploration.

While there is a preload option, you cannot access it early, so that everyone will start with the same clock. While some may dislike this, it will create a level playing field since no one will have access beforehand. So, everyone will start at the same moment when the clock strikes midnight in your area.

Here’s the full breakdown of Ghost of Yotei release times across the globe.

Ghost of Yotei release time countdown

Ghost of Yotei officially launches at 12:00 AM local time on October 2, 2025. This means the release unlocks at midnight in every time zone, leading to staggered access depending on where you live. However, if you plan to play from the United States, the release times are different.

Ghost of Yotei release gets nearer (Image via Sucker Punch)

Here is a timer that counts down the PDT release time for Ghost of Yotei:

Ghost of Yotei will be released on the following dates and times across various locations:

Pacific Daylight Time (PDT): 9 PM, October 1

9 PM, October 1 Mountain Time (MT): 10 PM, October 1

10 PM, October 1 Central Time (CT): 11 PM, October 1

11 PM, October 1 Eastern Daylight Time (EDT): 12:00 AM, October 2

12:00 AM, October 2 British Summer Time (BST): 12:00 AM, October 2

12:00 AM, October 2 Central European Summer Time (CEST): 12:00 AM, October 2

12:00 AM, October 2 Australian Western Standard Time (AWST): 12:00 AM, October 2

12:00 AM, October 2 Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST): 12:00 AM, October 2

12:00 AM, October 2 New Zealand Standard Time (NZST): 12:00 AM, October 2

Ghost of Yotei editions

You can choose between two editions of Ghost of Yotei: Standard Edition $69.99, which includes the base game, along with an in-game mask and a set of PlayStation avatars, if pre-ordered.

While the Deluxe Edition, which goes for $79.9,9, includes everything from the Standard Edition, along with bonus content such as:

The Snake’s armor set

Alternate dye color for starting armor

Unique horse and saddle color options

In-game charm for Atsu

Gold sword kit

Early unlock of Traveler’s Maps

It’s important to note that neither edition offers early access. Regardless of which version you buy, you’ll be able to play only when the clock strikes midnight in your region.

Ghost of Yotei day one patch and launch prep

Ghost of Yotei also ships with a day one update that improves stability, fine-tunes Ray Tracing Mode, and addresses bugs ahead of launch. With no preload option available, players will need to download both the base game and this patch once the release window opens.

That covers everything on the Ghost of Yotei release countdown for all regions. For more game-related content, follow Sportskeeda.

