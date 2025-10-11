Ghost of Yotei walkthrough: How to complete Iron Chuta bounty

Iron Chuta is one of the bounties that you can track and complete in Ghost of Yotei. Before you take this mission, you have to complete some other tasks in the game. Once done, you will be eligible to track this bounty. Completing bounties is a great way to secure good loot in the game, providing you with improved gear and a constant supply of gold.

In this article, we will provide you with a detailed guide to help you complete the Iron Chuta bounty in Ghost of Yotei. Read below to know more.

How to complete the Iron Chuta bounty in Ghost of Yotei

Prerequisites

To get access to this mission in Ghost of Yotei, you have to first complete the Desperate Remedy tale in-game. Only after completing this mission would you be able to secure this bounty on the bounty board.

Bounty location

You can find the Iron Chuta quest at the bounty board outside the Huranui Rest Inn. If you've completed the Inokichi the Hungry bounty, this location should be familiar to you.

Head to Moiwa Grotto

Once you've taken the quest, proceed to head to the Moiwa Grotto. It is located east of the Huranui Rest Inn. If navigating to this location feels challenging, use the help of your Guiding Wind to track down the area.

Heading to Moiwa Grotto to locate your target (Image via Sucker Punch Studios and YT.com/@WoWQuest)

Finding the injured Ronin

Once you've reached this location, you have to look for an injured Ronin. You will hear his cries from afar. Track him down, and fend off all the dogs that are around him. After killing the dogs, you can interact with the Ronin. He will provide you with a location for your target.

Helping the injured Ronin (Image via Sucker Punch Studios and YT.com/@WoWQuest)

Head to the Niikappu River

Located northeast of the Rest Inn at Huranui, the Iron Chuta is said to be roaming somewhere around the Niikappu River. Once you reach the area, try and find the Pillar of the Fallen at this point of interest. Here, you will find your nemesis.

Kill the target

After encountering your nemesis, you have to engage him in combat. Proceed to defeat him in order to cash in the bounty on his head.

Killing the bounty target (Image via Sucker Punch Studios and YT.com/@WoWQuest)

That's everything that you need to know about completing the Iron Chuta bounty in Ghost of Yotei.

