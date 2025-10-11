Ghost of Yotei walkthrough: How to complete Inokichi the Hungry bounty

Inokichi the Hungry is yet another bounty quest in Ghost of Yotei. There are a few prerequisites that you need to fulfill in order to get access to this quest. Once done, you can pick it up from the bounty board and eliminate the target to get your hands on some great rewards.

In this article, we will provide you with a detailed brief on how you can complete Inokichi the Hungry bounty in Ghost of Yotei. Read below to know more.

How to complete Inokichi the Hungry bounty in Ghost of Yotei

Prerequisites

To get access to this bounty in Ghost of Yotei, you need to first complete the mission 'The Way of the Odachi' in the Saito Brothers questline. Once done, you can then proceed to collect his bounty in the game.

Bounty location

The bounty for Inokichi is located at the Tokachi Range in-game. You can find Master Yoshida in his dojo and interact with him to collect the bounty quest for this antagonist.

Inokichi's bounty location (Image via Sucker Punch Productions and YT.com/@WoWQuest)

Head to Huranui Mill

Once you get the bounty quest, head to Huranui Mill. Find the Huranui Rest Inn, and from there, traverse north. You will eventually find the Mill. If you can't find it, use your guiding wind to navigate to the destination.

Defeating enemies in the camp

Once you locate the mill, you will arrive at one of the Yotei Six Camps. This camp will be swarming with enemies. Proceed to take them down one by one. Alternatively, you can dodge and weave, and directly take the fight to the camp leader, Inokichi the Hungry.

Clearing the Huranui camp (Image via Sucker Punch Productions and YT.com/@WoWQuest)

Defeating Inokichi

Once you approach Inokichi, a massive fight will break out. Use a combination of offensive and defensive utility to defeat your target. After you eventually kill him, an alarm will be triggered, and you will be swarmed by an army of soldiers. Take them all down to successfully complete the mission.

Taking down the bounty target (Image via Sucker Punch Productions and YT.com/@WoWQuest)

Rewards

Once you defeat every single enemy at the camp, and of course, kill Inokichi, you will have completed the bounty, and for that, you will be rewarded with:

Inokichi the Hungry's Mask

1500 Coins

