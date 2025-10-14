Ghost of Yotei walkthrough: How to complete The Loss We Carry side quest

The Loss We Carry side quest in Ghost of Yotei is a short mission that can be unlocked in Chapter 1. You can start this mission after completing the prologue, when you can freely explore the map. After completing this mission, you can get a special armour and a weapon kit.

Ad

On that note, let's take a look at how to start and complete The Loss We Carry side quest in Ghost of Yotei.

How to complete The Loss We Carry side quest in Ghost of Yotei

The Loss We Carry side quest can be started by speaking to Toku at his campsite, located at the Prospector's Camp, near the Nupur River. Near the riverbank, you will find a settler who introduces himself as Toku and a bear named Shino.

Ad

Trending

Talk to Toku near the Nupur River to start The Loss We Carry side quest (Image via Sucker Punch || YouTube@James Bullock)

Talk to him, and he will task you with retrieving a charm from a scavenger, Taro. He will also ask you to place this charm near the grave of a girl named Mari. Toku mentions that Mari used to love playing with Shino, but she passed away a year ago. He also says that he wanted to place a charm on her grave, but sold it off last winter.

Ad

Find Taro's camp at Dead Man's Tree

Interact with Taro at his camp in the Dead Man's Tree area (Image via Sucker Punch || YouTube@RPGaming)

Toku mentions that you can find Taro's camp at Dead Man's Tree, and he also points out the location of Mari's grave. If you are interacting with him for the first time, you will receive a special armour, known as Taro's Armour, which Taro claims to have picked up from a dead body.

Ad

Soon after obtaining the item, some Saito Outlaws will show up nearby and claim that Taro stole their armour. Taro mentions that these soldiers are likely searching for the armour he gave you. Defeat these enemies to progress with the quest.

Also read: How to unlock Kusarigama in Ghost of Yotei, and all its abilities

Buy Toku's charm back from Taro

Buy Toku's Charm of Blessing from Taro (Image via Sucker Punch || YouTube@RPGaming)

After defeating the Saito Outlaws, return to Taro's camp and interact with him again. He will become your personal merchant after this incident, and you can buy various items, such as weapon kits, armour dyes, shamisen dyes, charms, and hats, from him.

Ad

To continue this side quest, buy Toku's Charm of Blessings in the charms section. You can purchase this item from Toku for 400 coins. After obtaining this item, head to the location of Mari's grave.

Also read: How to get money (Coins) fast in Ghost of Yotei

Leave a charm at Mari's grave

Defeat the Saito Outlaws near Mari's grave (Image via Sucker Punch || YouTube@RPGaming)

After purchasing this charm, you can place it on Mari's grave, located near the Tokachi Range area. When you reach the Monument Tree, you will find some Saito Outlaws harassing a settler. You must defeat these enemies to continue the quest.

Ad

After dealing with these enemies, the settler will introduce himself as Mari's father. He claims that Toku's bear, Shino, tore through Mari and killed her. He also prevents you from placing the charm on Mari's grave. After this interaction, return to Toku to confront him regarding Mari's death.

Also read: Ghost of Yotei walkthrough: How to complete The Kusarigama's Shame side quest

Confront Toku about Mari's death

Confront Toku to learn the truth about Mari's death (Image via Sucker Punch || YouTube@RPGaming)

After talking to Mari's father, head to Toku's camp, located at the Prospector's Camp. He reveals that Mari's father had put a knife to his throat when the latter was angry and drunk. Toku mentions that Shino was only trying to protect him, but Mari unfortunately got in the way of their conflict while the bear was attacking her father.

Ad

During this scene, you will have two dialogue options:

Death is too easy.

Your bear won't like that.

Regardless of the dialogue option you select, he says that he wants to journey south and asks you to take care of Shino.

Feed Shino twice to get the Untamed Loyalty sword kit (Image via Sucker Punch || YouTube@RPGaming)

This concludes the Loss We Carry side quest in Ghost of Yotei. After completing the quest, you can find an empty food bowl near this camp and use it to feed the bear, Shino. After feeding it two times, the bear will lead you to an area near the camp, and over here, you can find the Untamed Loyalty sword kit.

Also read: Ghost of Yotei: Complete guide and walkthrough

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Eswar Keshav Eswar Keshav is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda with a focus on gacha games, and he has previously worked for Otaku's Notes and Wikiofnerds. Though he has a degree in Electronics and Communication Engineering, his passion for anime, manga, and games led to him to follow his heart and become a writer.



Eswar is also well versed in the Valorant esports scene and follows matches from all of the game's regions. His interest in the game was sparked after watching Evil Geniuses Valorant team's Jaccob ""yay"" Whiteaker ""popping heads left and right.""



In his spare time, Eswar enjoys reading books, playing guitar, and writing short stories. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.