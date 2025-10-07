Ghost of Yotei walkthrough: How to complete The Winter Farms side quest

The Winter Farms side quest in Ghost of Yotei is a sensei tale that unlocks the Kunai quickfire weapon. Furthermore, completing it will also net you some Minor Charms, such as the Charm of Hidden Blades and the Charm of Burning Blades. In this quest, you will have to liberate five farms owned by Hana from the clutches of the Nine Tails.

That being said, let's take a look at how to start and complete The Winter Farms side quest in Ghost of Yotei.

How to complete The Winter Farms side quest in Ghost of Yotei

The Winter Farms side quest in Ghost of Yotei can be unlocked in Chapter 1, after completing The Kitsune main quest. To start this mission, interact with the dead body found in a contested farm located to the north-west of the Hakodake Mountains. Hana's first farm will be automatically liberated after starting this quest.

Defeat the Nine Tails enemies at Hana's first farm to start The Winter Farms side quest (Image via Sucker Punch)

Soon after interacting with the dead body, some members of the Nine Tails will appear, and you must defeat them alongside Hana. Once done, Hana will give you the Kunai quickfire weapon and teach you how to use it. You will have to complete a small training session with the Kunai to progress with this quest.

Complete the Kunai training session with Hana (Image via Sucker Punch)

After completing the training session, Hana will mention that the Nine Tails are also threatening the farms of four other families and will ask for your help in freeing these other farms as well. Completing this action will unlock Hana the Kunai Artisan as a merchant, where you can upgrade the Kunai weapon.

After this interaction, the location of the other farms will be marked on your map with a red marker. All of these farms are located in the Teshio Ridge area. To complete The Winter Farms side quest, you must defeat the Nine Tails members at each farm.

Hana's Farm 2

Location of Hana's second farm (Image via Sucker Punch || YouTube@WoW Quests)

The second farm is situated near the Shipwreck Shoal, which is to the north of Teshio Ridge. In this area, you will find some archers on two different platforms; deal with them first to make the fight easier. Defeat all Nine Tails enemies in the surrounding area to trigger a cutscene and liberate Hana's second farm.

Hana's Farm 3

Defeat the enemies and free the woman beside the house (Image via Sucker Punch)

The third farm is situated near the Bifuka Sake House, which is to the northeast of the Red Crane Inn in Teshio Ridge. After reaching this farm, you will find a woman calling for help; Nine Tails members will ambush you when you get close to her.

Hana will arrive at this farm after you defeat the enemies and free the woman. She will inform you that the Nine Tails are hiding nearby and ask you to check the house thoroughly.

Check the bushes behind the house to find more Nine Tails members (Image via Sucker Punch)

You will find them hiding near the tall bushes behind the house. You can also use the R3 button to listen for nearby enemies. After you defeat them, Hana will give you the Charm of Hidden Blades, which allows you to throw an additional Kunai when equipped.

Hana's Farm 4

The fourth farm in this quest can be found to the west of the Teshio River in the Teshio Ridge area. The enemies here will stay hidden till you arrive on the field, and will attack you after you have reached this farm. Defeat all of them to progress with the quest.

Some Nine Tails enemies will hide in the bushes behind the house at the fourth farm (Image via Sucker Punch)

After defeating them, search near the bushes behind the house to find more enemies. Hana will appear once you have defeated all enemies on the fourth farm.

Hana's Farm 5

Location of Hana's fifth farm (Image via Sucker Punch || YouTube@WoW Quests)

The fifth and last farm in The Winter Farms side quest is located near the Two Brothers' Campsite and is to the southwest of Sakuru Woods in Teshio Ridge. In this farm, members of the Nine Tails have trapped some settlers, and you'll have to defeat the former to free the latter.

Once the settlers have been freed, Hana will appear, as well as more Nine Tails enemies. You will have to defeat three waves of enemies to liberate the fifth farm, which will also conclude The Winter Farms side quest in Ghost of Yotei.

Once this is done, you will receive the Charm of Burning Blades for your efforts. After equipping this charm, Kunai can now inflict Fire damage to enemies and also ignite flammable objects. You will also be rewarded with the "Kunai Defender" trophy for completing The Winter Farms side quest in Ghost of Yotei.

