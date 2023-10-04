Gimme Danger Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty 2.0 walkthrough, rewards, and more

Phantom Liberty is an unmissable opportunity for Cyberpunk 2077 players to push their skills to the limit. With new content, locations, and improved mechanics, many fans have returned to the Night City universe. They can now obtain weapons never before seen in the game and explore the enigmatic Dogtown, where a faction opposes the government.

The icing on the cake of all this content is the missions, which are a series of tasks that your character must complete, either to advance the plot or to gain some extra benefits.

If you want to know more about the Gimme Danger mission in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty 2.0, here is a guide that will help you a lot.

Gimme Danger walkthrough in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty 2.0

In Phantom Liberty, the Takemura quest is difficult (Image via CD Projekt Red)

Objectives

Meet Takemura

Infect the security system and talk to Takemura

Make a decision

Find the points of interest for Takemura

Infiltrate the Arasaka Industrial Park

Enter the warehouse

Go back to Takemura

Rewards

1256 Street Cred

1) Meet Takemura

In Phantom Liberty, Gimme Danger is the mission that follows the events of Down on the Street. Takemura will call V and ask her to meet him in the shopping district that can be found in Japantown.

After you have found Takemura, talk to him and ask him what he needs you for. He will tell you that he has some information about the parade that will be traveling through the area with Hanako Arasaka.

He will then ask you to enter the city camera room and hack it. His purpose is to see if there are snipers watching the parade.

Next, follow the map and try to go through a door that you will find closed. To do this, you can use your Body Perks. If you can't, find a way to make an alternate entrance using the nearby dumpster.

2) Infect the security system and talk to Takemura

In Phantom Liberty, hacking is a useful skill (Image via CD Projekt Red)

Once inside, go to the ground floor, where the security equipment is located. Infect the security system and go back to Takemura.

With the cameras at your mercy, follow Takemura, who will offer you some food from a street vendor. Later, John Silverhand will appear and have a dialog with you that doesn't affect the plot. Meanwhile, Takemura will get upset about the quality of the food and then tell you his plan.

3) Make a decision

If you continue this Phantom Liberty mission, Takemura will tell you that it's time to leave, but a reconnaissance is necessary to go on with the plan. Here, you can decide if you want to help him or leave him alone.

Your decision will not change the story of the game, but if you decide to help Takemura, you will have the opportunity to learn more about his past and strengthen the relationship between him and V.

4) Find the points of interest for Takemura

After the conversation, you have to accompany Takemura to a construction site. He will ask you to jump over the nearby fence and follow him to an elevator. Once there, press the button to get to the top floor.

Follow Takemura until you reach the lookout point overlooking the entire Arasaka Industrial Park. Then, talk to him and agree to start the reconnaissance.

Using the scanner, you should find the possible entry points to the Arasaka Industrial Park:

The footbridge : Directly below the lookout.

: Directly below the lookout. The leftmost gate : At the leftmost gate you'll see a lone guard manning the gate.

: At the leftmost gate you'll see a lone guard manning the gate. The Pile of Crates : Outside the walls of the Industrial Park

: Outside the walls of the Industrial Park The Arasaka vans: The road leading to the far right exit in the upper right corner of the park.

5) Infiltrate the Arasaka Industrial Park

In Phantom Liberty, main quests could be really long (Image via CD Projekt Red)

After identifying the entry points, you should talk to Takemura and go back to the street to enter the Arasaka Industrial Park using one of the entrances you saw earlier. Once inside, you have to infiltrate the warehouse.

Look around for a pile of wooden pallets and jump onto it. From there, you can reach the roof of the covered area and then the ledge just above the large fuel tank. At this point, you will be very close to a door that will allow you to enter the warehouse.

6) Enter the warehouse

At this point in Phantom Liberty, the warehouse will be heavily guarded by Arasaka soldiers, security cameras, and drones. Try to enter discreetly and defeat your enemies without attracting too much attention. Head towards a ladder, go down to the ground floor, and follow the waypoint marker.

When you reach the end of the passage, run towards the forklift. Hide behind it and wait for the right moment to kill the patrolling soldier. Proceed to the waypoint and hack into the parade float via the computer on the ground floor.

After finishing these actions, Takemura will give you a plan to escape.

7) Go back to Takemura

To escape, simply follow the waypoint marker to the opposite side of the nearby forklift. Then, climb onto the shipping containers until you reach the top. Run and jump across the gap and climb down the ladder to the roof below.

You will get a call from Takemura, and he will congratulate you. This is when you know the mission has ended.

This is our guide to the Gimme Danger Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty 2.0 Quest so far. We invite you to read our guide to the I Fought The Law quest and how to complete it successfully.