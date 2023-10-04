I Fought The Law Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty 2.0 walkthrough, rewards, and more

Cyberpunk 2077 players have a lot of new content to enjoy, thanks to the Phantom Liberty expansion. This update brings new locations, vehicles, mechanics, and skill tree changes to the sci-fi title. However, what makes all these elements work in terms of the gameplay experience is the variety of missions assigned to the protagonist.

One of these missions is called I Fought the Law, which allows you to accumulate experience, money, and street credit. This mission starts right after you finish the one called Venus in Furs.

How to start the I Fought for the Law quest in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty 2.0

Before you can start this quest in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty 2.0, you need to do a few things. First, complete the quests, Act 2 Ghost Town, Lightning Breaks, and Life During Wartime. Then, complete Automatic Love and The Space In Between.

It is possible that completing Automatic Love and The Space In Between will be enough to access the mission. You may also be able to unlock it based on your level or Street Cred if it is better than 12.

I Fought For The Law Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty 2.0 walkthrough

In Phantom Liberty, phone calls are a source of new quests (Image via CD Projekt Red)

Objectives

Accept the call from Elizabeth Peralez

Watch the Braindance

Meet Detective Ward

Meet the CI

Take care of the Tyger Claws and go to the warehouse

Find a way into the club

Rewards

11,580 Eddies

700 XP

1,574 Street Cred

1) Accept the call from Elizabeth Peralez

This Phantom Liberty mission begins when you receive a call from Elizabeth Peralez. She will offer you a side job, which you will accept. You must then follow her instructions to the location shown on the map.

Once there, you will be greeted by a character named Jefferson, who is running for mayor. He will ask for your help in investigating a murder.

2) Watch the Braindance

To help you complete the quest in Phantom Liberty, you will be given a Braindance, which is a group of recorded memories. You can go into edit mode and take a closer look at each layer of the footage. Search the memories for clues that will help you complete the mission.

To do this, scan each area and look for a few clips highlighted in the timeline. Look for these in particular:

Audio 00:10 - 00:32 : Scan the two men talking in front of the stage.

: Scan the two men talking in front of the stage. Visual 00:10 - 00:14 : Scan the man standing on the far left of the stage, closest to the door.

: Scan the man standing on the far left of the stage, closest to the door. Visual 00:29 - 00:35 : Scan the door to the left of the stage, the one the men are leaving through.

: Scan the door to the left of the stage, the one the men are leaving through. Visual 01:00 : The back area by the metal detector/front desk. Scan the wall to the left of the metal detector.

: The back area by the metal detector/front desk. Scan the wall to the left of the metal detector. Visual 01:00 : The back area; scan the cyberpsycho who just entered the building.

: The back area; scan the cyberpsycho who just entered the building. Audio 01:03 - 01:14: The back area; scan the cyberpsycho to hear what he's saying/singing.

After checking everything carefully, leave the Braindance.

3) Meet Detective Ward

In Phantom Liberty, some NPCs will give you valuable information (Image via CD Projekt Red)

To continue this Phantom LIberty quest, you will have to talk to Jefferson about the clues you found in the Braindance. No matter what you decide, you will get more details about the people involved. At the end, you will be given the contact information of River Ward, a detective you must communicate with. This character will summon you to the Chubby Buffalo.

After talking to the detective, you will have to join him to gather more evidence about the case. You must then choose between "Let's go to his boss" and "Let's meet with your informant." Choose the second one for faster results.

4) Meet the CI

You will now arrive at a place where you have to meet the informant. No matter what you tell him, he will get scared and run away from you.

Your chase will end when a door closes, preventing you from passing through. If you have enough Strength attributes, you will be able to open it. Otherwise, find a way out and head to the market in this part of Phantom Liberty.

The informant will be in an alley, and Ward will have him in custody. Ask him the questions you need. Regardless of his tone, his answers will be the ones you need. From here, you can follow up on other leads or go directly to the club.

If you decide to follow the clues, you will have to ask the vendors in the marketplace. They will lead you to a woman named Christine. She will give you the reasons for the murder, after which you should return to Ward's car.

5) Take care of the Tyger Claws and go to the warehouse

Tyger Claws will surround Ward's car. You have to be very careful at this point as they will try to attack you. Avoid saying anything to them when they try to talk to you.

Next, you have to enter the warehouse, but the main door is not an option. Go around it or try to use your technical abilities to enter through the gate at the back left (next to the green dumpster).

Once there, an animal will be ahead of you. In this case, you can use stealth to avoid it or distract it with a generator nearby. Then go up the stairs and take the blue door on the right. You will enter the warehouse.

6) Find a way into the club

Inside the warehouse, you will find Animals all over the place. Try to defeat them and leave them in the dumpsters around you. To progress in the mission, you need to go to the club, but you can't do it without killing all the enemies on the way.

Once inside the club, go to the office at the bottom of the stairs by entering the door on the left. From there, enter the door to the right of the Surprise Them poster. Browse through the files and examine the camera footage. Then, report your findings to Elizabeth and Jefferson Peralez.

With this, the I Fought for the Law quest in Phantom Liberty is over, and you will get your rewards.

