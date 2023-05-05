Girls Frontline Tier List (May 2023)

Girls Frontline is a strategy RPG game developed by MICA Team for iOS and Android devices. The story takes place in 2060, when natural disasters and chaos have engulfed the world. Players attempt to unravel the conspiracy by joining the private military contractors in the game. They command Tactical Dolls, also known as T-dolls defending against an army of T-dolls assembled by a powerful AI.
Girls Frontline features over 100 female android T-dolls fighting in a strategic turn-based battle. Players form an echelon of up to five T-dolls, placing them in the grid. T-dolls are anthropomorphic firearm characters, each with their weapon type and skills. Knowing which beautiful T-dolls dominate the battle surely helps players to progress in the game. That said, the article provides a tier list of Girls Frontline for May 2023.
Note: This article reflects the writer's opinions.
Girls Frontline T-dolls tier list May 2023
Players order their T-dolls to secure the enemy’s base in this free-to-play friendly mobile game. They can acquire them through the game’s gacha system or a random drop after battles. The weapon type of T-dolls takes inspiration from real-world firearms such as Assault rifles, handguns, rifles, Machine guns, and more in this gacha game.
This article ranks the best T-dolls fighters in the game, ranking under S, A, B, and C tiers. While T-dolls in S-tier are the strongest, C-tier consists of moderate fighters in this strategy title. Here is the tier list of T-dolls in Girls Frontline:
S-Tier Girls Frontline T-dolls and their Weapon type
- FAL with Assault Rifle
- G11 with Assault Rifle
- G41 with Assault Rifle
- Grizzly with Handgun
- NZ75 with Handgun
- HK416 with Assault Rifle
- IWS 2000 with Rifle
- Lee-Enfield with Rifle
- M1887 with Shotgun
- M950A with Handgun
- M99 with Rifle
- MG4 with Machine Gun
- MG5 with Machine Gun
- Negev with Machine Gun
- NTW-20 with Rifle
- OTs-14 with Assault Rifle
- Saiga-12 with Shotgun
- Suomi with SMG
- T91 with Assault Rifle
- Thompson with SMG
- Contender with Handgun
- Type 79 with SMG
- Vector with SMG
- WA2000 with Rifle
- Welrod Mk. 2 with Handgun
- Carcano M1891 with Rifle
A-Tier Girls Frontline T-dolls and their Weapon type
- AK-12 with Assault Rifle
- Zas M21 with Assault Rifle
- CZ2000 with Assault Rifle
- C-MS with SMG
- KSG with Shotgun
- Am RFB with Assault Rifle
- AN-94 with Assault Rifle
- ART556 with Assault Rifle
- MP7 with SMG
- AUG with Assault Rifle
- Ballista with Rifle
- Carcano M91 with Rifle
- Contender with Handgun
- PKP with Machine Gun
- AA-12 with Shotgun
- DSR-50 with Rifle
- Five-SeveN with Handgun
- FP-6 with Shotgun
- G36C with SMG
- HK21 with Machine Gun
- JS05 with Rifle
- K2 with Assault Rifle
- Kar98k with Rifle
- MDR with Assault Rifle
- SAT 8 with Shotgun
- SR-3MP with SMG
- SRS with Rifle
- Type 100 with SMG
- UMP45 with SMG
- Type 95 with Assault Rifle
- Type 97 with Assault Rifle
B-Tier Girls Frontline T-dolls and their Weapon type
- Type 56-1 with Assault Rifle
- AEK-999 with Machine Gun
- RO635 with SMG
- Ameli with Machine Gun
- AR-15 with Assault Rifle
- AS VAL with Assault Rifle
- FAMAS with Assault Rifle
- G36 with Assault Rifle
- Gr PSG-1 with Rifle
- Honey Badger with SMG
- K5 with Handgun
- KLIN with SMG
- M1014 with Shotgun
- M16A1 with Assault Rifle
- M1873 with Handgun
- M1918 with Machine Gun
- Ak 5 with Assault Rifle
- M37 with Shotgun
- M4 SOPMOD II with Assault Rifle
- M590 with Shotgun
- Gr MP5 with SMG
- M60 with Machine Gun
- MG3 with Machine Gun
- 9A-91 with Assault Rifle
- Mk23 with Handgun
- Mk48 with Machine Gun
- Mosin-Nagant with Rifle
- P7 with Handgun
- PK with Machine Gun
- UMP9 with SMG
- PP-19 with SMG
- PP-19-01 with SMG
- PTRD with Rifle
- M4A1 with Assault Rifle
- PzB39 with Rifle
- G28 with Rifle
- PP-90 with SMG
- Ribeyrolles with Assault Rifle
- Shipka with SMG
- SPAS-12 with Shotgun
- Spitfire with Handgun
- Springfield with Rifle
- Stechkin with Handgun
- Super-shorty with Shotgun
- SVD with Rifle
- SPP-1 with Handgun
- T-5000 with Rifle
- Thunder .50 cal with Handgun
- Type 80 with Machine Gun
- TAR-21 with Assault Rifle
- Type 97 with Shotgun
- UMP40 with SMG
- XM8 with Assault Rifle
- USAS-12 with Shotgun
C-Tier Girls Frontline T-dolls and their Weapon type
- Astra with Handgun
- Type 56 with Rifle
- CZ-805 with Assault Rifle
- FF FNC with Assault Rifle
- Glock 17 with Handgun
- Hanyang 88 with Rifle
- Ingram with SMG
- KS-23 with Shotgun
- M1 Garand with Rifle
- FMG-9 with SMG
- M14 with Rifle
- M1919 with Machine Gun
- Sten with SMG
- M21 with Rifle
- M2HB with Machine Gun
- EVO 3 with SMG
- Makarov with Handgun
- Luger P08 with Handgun
- Mauser C96 with Handgun
- Z-62 with SMG
- MG42 with Machine Gun
- M9 with Handgun
- Mini Uzi with SMG
- OTs-12 with Assault Rifle
- PPS-43 with SMG
- RMB-93 with Shotgun
- StG44 with Assault Rifle
- SV-98 with Rifle
- Tokarev with Handgun
- AK-47 with Assault Rifle
- Model L with Assault Rifle
- Skorpion with SMG
Like other gacha game’s tier lists, S-tier fighters dominate the game’s battle providing high buffs to the team’s echelon. A-tier fighters are weaker than S-tiers but are dependable fighters. Players should upgrade these fighters at every opportunity to build a strong echelon.
T-dolls in B-tier are good fighters that can smoothly advance through the stages. However, upgrading them demands more time and effort from the players’ side. The Tier C fighters are modest fighters handy for early and mid-game battles in this mobile gacha game. However, players should replace them with the best Girls Frontline T-dolls whenever possible.