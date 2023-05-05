Girls Frontline Tier List (May 2023)

Girls Frontline is a strategy RPG game developed by MICA Team for iOS and Android devices. The story takes place in 2060, when natural disasters and chaos have engulfed the world. Players attempt to unravel the conspiracy by joining the private military contractors in the game. They command Tactical Dolls, also known as T-dolls defending against an army of T-dolls assembled by a powerful AI.

Girls Frontline features over 100 female android T-dolls fighting in a strategic turn-based battle. Players form an echelon of up to five T-dolls, placing them in the grid. T-dolls are anthropomorphic firearm characters, each with their weapon type and skills. Knowing which beautiful T-dolls dominate the battle surely helps players to progress in the game. That said, the article provides a tier list of Girls Frontline for May 2023.

Note: This article reflects the writer's opinions.

Girls Frontline T-dolls tier list May 2023

Players order their T-dolls to secure the enemy’s base in this free-to-play friendly mobile game. They can acquire them through the game’s gacha system or a random drop after battles. The weapon type of T-dolls takes inspiration from real-world firearms such as Assault rifles, handguns, rifles, Machine guns, and more in this gacha game.

This article ranks the best T-dolls fighters in the game, ranking under S, A, B, and C tiers. While T-dolls in S-tier are the strongest, C-tier consists of moderate fighters in this strategy title. Here is the tier list of T-dolls in Girls Frontline:

S-Tier Girls Frontline T-dolls and their Weapon type

FAL with Assault Rifle

G11 with Assault Rifle

G41 with Assault Rifle

Grizzly with Handgun

NZ75 with Handgun

HK416 with Assault Rifle

IWS 2000 with Rifle

Lee-Enfield with Rifle

M1887 with Shotgun

M950A with Handgun

M99 with Rifle

MG4 with Machine Gun

MG5 with Machine Gun

Negev with Machine Gun

NTW-20 with Rifle

OTs-14 with Assault Rifle

Saiga-12 with Shotgun

Suomi with SMG

T91 with Assault Rifle

Thompson with SMG

Contender with Handgun

Type 79 with SMG

Vector with SMG

WA2000 with Rifle

Welrod Mk. 2 with Handgun

Carcano M1891 with Rifle

A-Tier Girls Frontline T-dolls and their Weapon type

AK-12 with Assault Rifle

Zas M21 with Assault Rifle

CZ2000 with Assault Rifle

C-MS with SMG

KSG with Shotgun

Am RFB with Assault Rifle

AN-94 with Assault Rifle

ART556 with Assault Rifle

MP7 with SMG

AUG with Assault Rifle

Ballista with Rifle

Carcano M91 with Rifle

Contender with Handgun

PKP with Machine Gun

AA-12 with Shotgun

DSR-50 with Rifle

Five-SeveN with Handgun

FP-6 with Shotgun

G36C with SMG

HK21 with Machine Gun

JS05 with Rifle

K2 with Assault Rifle

Kar98k with Rifle

MDR with Assault Rifle

SAT 8 with Shotgun

SR-3MP with SMG

SRS with Rifle

Type 100 with SMG

UMP45 with SMG

Type 95 with Assault Rifle

Type 97 with Assault Rifle

B-Tier Girls Frontline T-dolls and their Weapon type

Type 56-1 with Assault Rifle

AEK-999 with Machine Gun

RO635 with SMG

Ameli with Machine Gun

AR-15 with Assault Rifle

AS VAL with Assault Rifle

FAMAS with Assault Rifle

G36 with Assault Rifle

Gr PSG-1 with Rifle

Honey Badger with SMG

K5 with Handgun

KLIN with SMG

M1014 with Shotgun

M16A1 with Assault Rifle

M1873 with Handgun

M1918 with Machine Gun

Ak 5 with Assault Rifle

M37 with Shotgun

M4 SOPMOD II with Assault Rifle

M590 with Shotgun

Gr MP5 with SMG

M60 with Machine Gun

MG3 with Machine Gun

9A-91 with Assault Rifle

Mk23 with Handgun

Mk48 with Machine Gun

Mosin-Nagant with Rifle

P7 with Handgun

PK with Machine Gun

UMP9 with SMG

PP-19 with SMG

PP-19-01 with SMG

PTRD with Rifle

M4A1 with Assault Rifle

PzB39 with Rifle

G28 with Rifle

PP-90 with SMG

Ribeyrolles with Assault Rifle

Shipka with SMG

SPAS-12 with Shotgun

Spitfire with Handgun

Springfield with Rifle

Stechkin with Handgun

Super-shorty with Shotgun

SVD with Rifle

SPP-1 with Handgun

T-5000 with Rifle

Thunder .50 cal with Handgun

Type 80 with Machine Gun

TAR-21 with Assault Rifle

Type 97 with Shotgun

UMP40 with SMG

XM8 with Assault Rifle

USAS-12 with Shotgun

C-Tier Girls Frontline T-dolls and their Weapon type

Astra with Handgun

Type 56 with Rifle

CZ-805 with Assault Rifle

FF FNC with Assault Rifle

Glock 17 with Handgun

Hanyang 88 with Rifle

Ingram with SMG

KS-23 with Shotgun

M1 Garand with Rifle

FMG-9 with SMG

M14 with Rifle

M1919 with Machine Gun

Sten with SMG

M21 with Rifle

M2HB with Machine Gun

EVO 3 with SMG

Makarov with Handgun

Luger P08 with Handgun

Mauser C96 with Handgun

Z-62 with SMG

MG42 with Machine Gun

M9 with Handgun

Mini Uzi with SMG

OTs-12 with Assault Rifle

PPS-43 with SMG

RMB-93 with Shotgun

StG44 with Assault Rifle

SV-98 with Rifle

Tokarev with Handgun

AK-47 with Assault Rifle

Model L with Assault Rifle

Skorpion with SMG

Like other gacha game’s tier lists, S-tier fighters dominate the game’s battle providing high buffs to the team’s echelon. A-tier fighters are weaker than S-tiers but are dependable fighters. Players should upgrade these fighters at every opportunity to build a strong echelon.

T-dolls in B-tier are good fighters that can smoothly advance through the stages. However, upgrading them demands more time and effort from the players’ side. The Tier C fighters are modest fighters handy for early and mid-game battles in this mobile gacha game. However, players should replace them with the best Girls Frontline T-dolls whenever possible.

