gla1ve CS2 settings (2023): Crosshair, configuration, sensitivity, and more

Lukas "gla1ve" Rossander is a CS2 pro player from Denmark who plays for the team Astralis. He is a veteran professional who fulfills the role of an IGL (In-game) for his team. gla1ve has competed in the esports scene for over a decade and has played in both Counter-Strike and Counter-Strike: Global Offensive. He has been a part of many teams like Heroic, Epsilon Esports, and Reason Gaming.

When it comes to his achievements, gla1ve has been able to win many events like BLAST Pro Series: Global Final 2019, StarLadder Berlin Major 2019, FACEIT Major London 2018, etc. This makes him one of the most accomplished IGLs in Counter-Strike esports.

Everything fans need to know about gla1ve's CS2 settings in 2023

gla1ve does not stream or create CS2 content for any platform. He is an inactive player on his team, with his last appearance at the BLAST Premier: Spring Final 2023. Mentioned below are his CS2 settings for 2023:

Note: The settings below have been procured from prosettings.net

Mouse settings

DPI: 400

Sensitivity: 1.8

eDPI: 720

Zoom Sensitivity: 0.9

Hz: 4000

Windows sensitivity: 6

Crosshair

Drawoutline: 0

Apha: 255

Color: 5

Blue: 0

Green: 255

Red: 0

Dot: 0

Gap: -2

Size: 3

Style: 4

Thickness: 1

Sniper Width: 1

Viewmodel

FOV: 68

Offset X: 2.5

Offset Y: 0

Offset Z: -1.5

Preseptos: 3

Video settings

Resolution: 1280x960

Aspect Ratio: 4:3

Scaling Mode: Stretched

Brightness: 130%

Display Mode: Fullscreen

Advanced Video

Boost Player Contrast: Disabled

Wait for Vertical Sync: Disabled

Multisampling Anti-Aliasing Mode: 4x MSAA

Global Shadow Quality: very_low

Model/Texture Detail: Low

Texture Filtering Mode: Anisotropic 4x

Shader Detail: Low

Particle Detail: Unknown

Ambient Occlusion: Unknown

High Dynamic Range: Unknown

FidelityFX Super Resolution: Unknown

NVIDIA Reflex Low Latency: Unknown

Hud

HUD Scale: 0.95

HUD Color: Light Blue

Radar

Radar Centers The Player: Yes

Radar is Rotating: Yes

Toggle with Scoreboard: No

Radar Hud Size: 1

Radar Map Zoom: 0.7

Gear

Monitor: ZOWIE XL2546K

Mouse: Razer Deathadder V3 Pro Black

Keyboard: Logitech G Pro X Keyboard

Headset: Logitech G Pro X Headset Black

Mousepad: Logitech G640 Original

Earphone: Logitech G333 Purple

PC Specs

Processor: Intel Core i9-13900KF

Graphics Card: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090

Setup & Streaming

Secretlab X Astralis Gaming Chair

The above settings might prove to be very useful to give a proper headstart to newer CS2 players. However, to be more efficient in the game, they will also need to learn some lineups to have a high level of impact in a match.

CS2 has already gotten over a million players grinding its competitive modes. With this level of passion offered by the new generation, there is a good chance this sequel might break the records set by the original.