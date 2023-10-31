gla1ve CS2 settings (2023): Crosshair, configuration, sensitivity, and more

Lukas "gla1ve" Rossander is a CS2 pro player from Denmark who plays for the team Astralis. He is a veteran professional who fulfills the role of an IGL (In-game) for his team. gla1ve has competed in the esports scene for over a decade and has played in both Counter-Strike and Counter-Strike: Global Offensive. He has been a part of many teams like Heroic, Epsilon Esports, and Reason Gaming.
When it comes to his achievements, gla1ve has been able to win many events like BLAST Pro Series: Global Final 2019, StarLadder Berlin Major 2019, FACEIT Major London 2018, etc. This makes him one of the most accomplished IGLs in Counter-Strike esports.
Everything fans need to know about gla1ve's CS2 settings in 2023
gla1ve does not stream or create CS2 content for any platform. He is an inactive player on his team, with his last appearance at the BLAST Premier: Spring Final 2023. Mentioned below are his CS2 settings for 2023:
Note: The settings below have been procured from prosettings.net
Mouse settings
- DPI: 400
- Sensitivity: 1.8
- eDPI: 720
- Zoom Sensitivity: 0.9
- Hz: 4000
- Windows sensitivity: 6
Crosshair
- Drawoutline: 0
- Apha: 255
- Color: 5
- Blue: 0
- Green: 255
- Red: 0
- Dot: 0
- Gap: -2
- Size: 3
- Style: 4
- Thickness: 1
- Sniper Width: 1
Viewmodel
- FOV: 68
- Offset X: 2.5
- Offset Y: 0
- Offset Z: -1.5
- Preseptos: 3
Video settings
- Resolution: 1280x960
- Aspect Ratio: 4:3
- Scaling Mode: Stretched
- Brightness: 130%
- Display Mode: Fullscreen
Advanced Video
- Boost Player Contrast: Disabled
- Wait for Vertical Sync: Disabled
- Multisampling Anti-Aliasing Mode: 4x MSAA
- Global Shadow Quality: very_low
- Model/Texture Detail: Low
- Texture Filtering Mode: Anisotropic 4x
- Shader Detail: Low
- Particle Detail: Unknown
- Ambient Occlusion: Unknown
- High Dynamic Range: Unknown
- FidelityFX Super Resolution: Unknown
- NVIDIA Reflex Low Latency: Unknown
Hud
- HUD Scale: 0.95
- HUD Color: Light Blue
Radar
- Radar Centers The Player: Yes
- Radar is Rotating: Yes
- Toggle with Scoreboard: No
- Radar Hud Size: 1
- Radar Map Zoom: 0.7
Gear
- Monitor: ZOWIE XL2546K
- Mouse: Razer Deathadder V3 Pro Black
- Keyboard: Logitech G Pro X Keyboard
- Headset: Logitech G Pro X Headset Black
- Mousepad: Logitech G640 Original
- Earphone: Logitech G333 Purple
PC Specs
- Processor: Intel Core i9-13900KF
- Graphics Card: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090
Setup & Streaming
- Secretlab X Astralis Gaming Chair
The above settings might prove to be very useful to give a proper headstart to newer CS2 players. However, to be more efficient in the game, they will also need to learn some lineups to have a high level of impact in a match.
CS2 has already gotten over a million players grinding its competitive modes. With this level of passion offered by the new generation, there is a good chance this sequel might break the records set by the original.