"Glory to the Volibear": League of Legends LoLdle answers 789 (Tuesday, September 3, 2024)

The LoLdle answers for September 3, 2024, are now available. This game features daily challenges that focus on key characteristics of champions from League of Legends, and their extensive lore, encompassing icons, skins, and numerous other aspects. While players aim to maintain their daily streak, certain puzzles can be especially difficult to decipher.

That said, here is the Quote puzzle from the 789th edition of LoLdle:

"Glory to the Volibear, the Thousand-Pierced Beast. Give my people the resilience of your wilderness and the fury of your storm."

Shen, Ashe, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 789th edition (September 3, 2024)

Trending

The League of Legends LoLdle answers for its September 3, 2024 edition are:

Classic : Shen

: Shen Quote : Ashe

: Ashe Ability : Pyke; Bonus : W

: Pyke; : W Emoji : Miss Fortune

: Miss Fortune Splash Art: Shyvana; Bonus: Ruined Shyvana

The LoLdle puzzle from September 3, 2024, features Shen, a champion originating from the northern Navori region, who made his debut in League of Legends in 2010. Additionally, today's Quote puzzle is related to Ashe.

The central theme of the Ability puzzle revolves around Pyke's W ability, "Ghostwater Dive." At the same time, the Emojis reference Miss Fortune, a powerful ADC champion in League of Legends.

Lastly, the solution to the Splash Art mystery is Shyvana's "Ruined" skin.

Also read: League of Legends patch 14.17 notes (August 28, 2024)

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

Here are some of the previous League of Legends LoLdle answers:

LoLdle 788 (September 2) : Ekko, Vladimir, Kalista, Nunu & Willump, Gnar

: Ekko, Vladimir, Kalista, Nunu & Willump, Gnar LoLdle 787 (September 1) : Nami, Irelia, Jax, Fiora, Zoe

: Nami, Irelia, Jax, Fiora, Zoe LoLdle 786 (August 31) : Jarvan IV, Yasuo, Diana, Aphelios, Tristana

: Jarvan IV, Yasuo, Diana, Aphelios, Tristana LoLdle 785 (August 30) : Corki, Teemo, Shen, Karthus, Nautilus

: Corki, Teemo, Shen, Karthus, Nautilus LoLdle 784 (August 29) : Zoe, Ivern, Riven, Tahm Kench, Neeko

: Zoe, Ivern, Riven, Tahm Kench, Neeko LoLdle 783 (August 28) : Renekton, Kalista, Camille, Tristana, Aurelion Sol

: Renekton, Kalista, Camille, Tristana, Aurelion Sol LoLdle 782 (August 27) : Kai'Sa, Vi, Xayah, Skarner, Briar

: Kai'Sa, Vi, Xayah, Skarner, Briar LoLdle 781 (August 26) : Thresh, Rammus, Shaco, Rumble, Seraphine

: Thresh, Rammus, Shaco, Rumble, Seraphine LoLdle 780 (August 25) : Pyke, Darius, Samira, Shyvana, Lux

: Pyke, Darius, Samira, Shyvana, Lux LoLdle 779 (August 24): Samira, Zoe, Kayn, Talon, Yorick

The answers to the 791st edition of League of Legends LoLdle will be published on September 4, 2024.

Check out more LoL news updates below:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for today's Wordle answer or some helpful Strands hints for today's NYT games? We've got all the solutions and tips you need right here!