"Glory to the Volibear": League of Legends LoLdle answers 789 (Tuesday, September 3, 2024)

By Debayan Saha
Modified Sep 02, 2024 22:16 GMT
LoLdle answers for September 3, 2024
The LoLdle answers for September 3, 2024 are here (Image via Riot Games)

The LoLdle answers for September 3, 2024, are now available. This game features daily challenges that focus on key characteristics of champions from League of Legends, and their extensive lore, encompassing icons, skins, and numerous other aspects. While players aim to maintain their daily streak, certain puzzles can be especially difficult to decipher.

That said, here is the Quote puzzle from the 789th edition of LoLdle:

"Glory to the Volibear, the Thousand-Pierced Beast. Give my people the resilience of your wilderness and the fury of your storm."

Shen, Ashe, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 789th edition (September 3, 2024)

The League of Legends LoLdle answers for its September 3, 2024 edition are:

  • Classic: Shen
  • Quote: Ashe
  • Ability: Pyke; Bonus: W
  • Emoji: Miss Fortune
  • Splash Art: Shyvana; Bonus: Ruined Shyvana

The LoLdle puzzle from September 3, 2024, features Shen, a champion originating from the northern Navori region, who made his debut in League of Legends in 2010. Additionally, today's Quote puzzle is related to Ashe.

The central theme of the Ability puzzle revolves around Pyke's W ability, "Ghostwater Dive." At the same time, the Emojis reference Miss Fortune, a powerful ADC champion in League of Legends.

Lastly, the solution to the Splash Art mystery is Shyvana's "Ruined" skin.

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

Here are some of the previous League of Legends LoLdle answers:

  • LoLdle 788 (September 2): Ekko, Vladimir, Kalista, Nunu & Willump, Gnar
  • LoLdle 787 (September 1): Nami, Irelia, Jax, Fiora, Zoe
  • LoLdle 786 (August 31): Jarvan IV, Yasuo, Diana, Aphelios, Tristana
  • LoLdle 785 (August 30): Corki, Teemo, Shen, Karthus, Nautilus
  • LoLdle 784 (August 29): Zoe, Ivern, Riven, Tahm Kench, Neeko
  • LoLdle 783 (August 28): Renekton, Kalista, Camille, Tristana, Aurelion Sol
  • LoLdle 782 (August 27): Kai'Sa, Vi, Xayah, Skarner, Briar
  • LoLdle 781 (August 26): Thresh, Rammus, Shaco, Rumble, Seraphine
  • LoLdle 780 (August 25): Pyke, Darius, Samira, Shyvana, Lux
  • LoLdle 779 (August 24): Samira, Zoe, Kayn, Talon, Yorick

The answers to the 791st edition of League of Legends LoLdle will be published on September 4, 2024.

Edited by Niladri Roy
