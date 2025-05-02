"Go ahead, be negative": League of Legends LoLdle answers 1031 (Saturday, May 3, 2025)

The LoLdle answers for May 3, 2025, are now available. LoLdle has garnered significant recognition amongst puzzle-lovers and LoL fans across the globe. To successfully tackle its daily challenge, players must have an in-depth knowledge of the lore associated with the champions in this multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) game.
The Quote puzzle in the 1031st edition of LoLdle is as follows:
"Go ahead, be negative. You’ll be just my type."
Olaf, Vladimir, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 1031st edition (May 3, 2025)
The League of Legends LoLdle answers for May 3, 2025, are:
- Classic: Olaf
- Quote: Vladimir
- Ability: Pantheon; Bonus: Q (Comet Spear)
- Emoji: Anivia
- Splash Art: Yuumi; Bonus: Bewitching Yuumi
The solution to the Classic LoLdle for May 3, 2025, is Olaf. The clue provided in the Quote puzzle pertains to Vladimir, a champion often selected for the Toplane role in League of Legends.
The resolution to the Ability puzzle is found in Pantheon’s Q ability, referred to as "Comet Spear." Additionally, the Emoji puzzle pertains to Anivia, whereas the Splash Art features Yuumi's Bewitching skin.
Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers
Here are some of the previous League of Legends LoLdle answers:
- LoLdle 1030 (May 2): Teemo, Gragas, Tristana, Aurelion Sol, Nilah
- LoLdle 1029 (May 1): Xayah, Yuumi, Jayce, Ashe, Zyra
- LoLdle 1028 (April 30): Morgana, LeBlanc, Naafiri, Sylas, Kennen
- LoLdle 1027 (April 29): Pyke, Udyr, Kalista, Heimerdinger, Evelynn
- LoLdle 1026 (April 28): Taric, Ryze, Mel, Kled, Karthus
- LoLdle 1025 (April 27): Illaoi, Vayne, Skarner, Warwick, Aatrox
- LoLdle 1024 (April 26): Lux, Jarvan IV, Singed, Renekton, Teemo
- LoLdle 1023 (April 25): Alistar, Anivia, Katarina, Senna, Brand
- LoLdle 1022 (April 24): Kog'Maw, Qiyana, Kled, LeBlanc, Gwen
- LoLdle 1021 (April 23): Sona, Katarina, Irelia, Gwen, Poppy
- LoLdle 1020 (April 22): Riven, Zed, Elise, Morgana, Veigar
The answers to the 1032nd edition of LoLdle will be shared on May 4, 2025.
