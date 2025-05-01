"If you’re buying, I’m in!": League of Legends LoLdle answers 1030 (Wednesday, May 2, 2025)

The LoLdle answers for May 2, 2025, are now available. LoLdle has achieved considerable acclaim among fans of League of Legends and puzzle aficionados worldwide. To effectively solve its daily challenges, players must possess a comprehensive understanding of the lore related to the champions in this multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) game.

The Quote puzzle in the 1030th edition of LoLdle is as follows:

"If you’re buying, I’m in!"

Teemo, Gragas, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 1030th edition (May 2, 2025)

The League of Legends LoLdle answers for May 2, 2025, are:

Classic : Teemo

: Teemo Quote : Gragas

: Gragas Ability : Tristana; Bonus : E (Explosive Charge)

: Tristana; : E (Explosive Charge) Emoji : Aurelion Sol

: Aurelion Sol Splash Art: Nilah; Bonus: Default Nilah

The answer to the Classic LoLdle for May 2, 2025, is Teemo. The hint given in the Quote puzzle relates to Gragas, a champion frequently chosen for the Toplane position in League of Legends.

The solution to the Ability puzzle lies in Tristana's E ability, known as "Explosive Charge." The Emoji puzzle is associated with Aurelion Sol, while the Splash Art showcases Nilah's Default skin.

Read more: All Season 2 Act 1 Battle Pass rewards in League of Legends

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

Here are some of the previous League of Legends LoLdle answers:

LoLdle 1029 (May 1): Xayah, Yuumi, Jayce, Ashe, Zyra

Xayah, Yuumi, Jayce, Ashe, Zyra LoLdle 1028 (April 30): Morgana, LeBlanc, Naafiri, Sylas, Kennen

Morgana, LeBlanc, Naafiri, Sylas, Kennen LoLdle 1027 (April 29): Pyke, Udyr, Kalista, Heimerdinger, Evelynn

Pyke, Udyr, Kalista, Heimerdinger, Evelynn LoLdle 1026 (April 28): Taric, Ryze, Mel, Kled, Karthus

Taric, Ryze, Mel, Kled, Karthus LoLdle 1025 (April 27): Illaoi, Vayne, Skarner, Warwick, Aatrox

Illaoi, Vayne, Skarner, Warwick, Aatrox LoLdle 1024 (April 26): Lux, Jarvan IV, Singed, Renekton, Teemo

Lux, Jarvan IV, Singed, Renekton, Teemo LoLdle 1023 (April 25): Alistar, Anivia, Katarina, Senna, Brand

Alistar, Anivia, Katarina, Senna, Brand LoLdle 1022 (April 24): Kog'Maw, Qiyana, Kled, LeBlanc, Gwen

Kog'Maw, Qiyana, Kled, LeBlanc, Gwen LoLdle 1021 (April 23): Sona, Katarina, Irelia, Gwen, Poppy

Sona, Katarina, Irelia, Gwen, Poppy LoLdle 1020 (April 22): Riven, Zed, Elise, Morgana, Veigar

Riven, Zed, Elise, Morgana, Veigar LoLdle 1019 (April 21): Irelia, Yasuo, Qiyana, Teemo, Milio

The answers to the 1031st edition of LoLdle will be shared on May 3, 2025.

