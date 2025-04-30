"I won’t lose you, Book!": League of Legends LoLdle answers 1029 (Thursday, May 1, 2025)

The LoLdle answers for May 1, 2025, are now available. LoLdle has garnered significant recognition among League of Legends fans and puzzle enthusiasts across the globe. To successfully address its daily challenges, players must have an in-depth knowledge of the lore associated with the champions of this multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) title.

The Quote puzzle in the 1029th edition of LoLdle is as follows:

"I won’t lose you, Book! Not after losing Master."

Xayah, Yuumi, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 1029th edition (May 1, 2025)

The League of Legends LoLdle answers for May 1, 2025, are:

Classic : Xayah

: Xayah Quote : Yuumi

: Yuumi Ability : Jayce; Bonus : Passive (Hextech Capacitor)

: Jayce; : Passive (Hextech Capacitor) Emoji : Ashe

: Ashe Splash Art: Zyra; Bonus: Crime City Nightmare Zyra

The solution to the Classic LoLdle for May 1, 2025, is Xayah. The hint provided in the Quote puzzle pertains to Yuumi, a champion commonly selected for the Support role in League of Legends.

The resolution to the Ability puzzle can be found within Jayce's Passive ability, referred to as "Hextech Capacitor." The Emoji puzzle pertains to Ashe, whereas the Splash Art features Zyra's Crime City Nightmare skin.

Also read: All Season 2 Act 1 Battle Pass rewards in League of Legends

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

Here are some of the previous League of Legends LoLdle answers:

LoLdle 1028 (April 30): Morgana, LeBlanc, Naafiri, Sylas, Kennen

Morgana, LeBlanc, Naafiri, Sylas, Kennen LoLdle 1027 (April 29): Pyke, Udyr, Kalista, Heimerdinger, Evelynn

Pyke, Udyr, Kalista, Heimerdinger, Evelynn LoLdle 1026 (April 28): Taric, Ryze, Mel, Kled, Karthus

Taric, Ryze, Mel, Kled, Karthus LoLdle 1025 (April 27): Illaoi, Vayne, Skarner, Warwick, Aatrox

Illaoi, Vayne, Skarner, Warwick, Aatrox LoLdle 1024 (April 26): Lux, Jarvan IV, Singed, Renekton, Teemo

Lux, Jarvan IV, Singed, Renekton, Teemo LoLdle 1023 (April 25): Alistar, Anivia, Katarina, Senna, Brand

Alistar, Anivia, Katarina, Senna, Brand LoLdle 1022 (April 24): Kog'Maw, Qiyana, Kled, LeBlanc, Gwen

Kog'Maw, Qiyana, Kled, LeBlanc, Gwen LoLdle 1021 (April 23): Sona, Katarina, Irelia, Gwen, Poppy

Sona, Katarina, Irelia, Gwen, Poppy LoLdle 1020 (April 22): Riven, Zed, Elise, Morgana, Veigar

Riven, Zed, Elise, Morgana, Veigar LoLdle 1019 (April 21): Irelia, Yasuo, Qiyana, Teemo, Milio

Irelia, Yasuo, Qiyana, Teemo, Milio LoLdle 1018 (April 20): Shyvana, Lucian, Renekton, Karma, Cassiopeia

Shyvana, Lucian, Renekton, Karma, Cassiopeia LoLdle 1017 (April 19): Jarvan IV, Shyvana, Miss Fortune, Samira, Ahri

The answers to the 1030th edition of LoLdle will be shared on May 2, 2025.

Check out more LoL news and updates below:

