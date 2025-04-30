  • home icon
  • Esports & Gaming
  • "I won’t lose you, Book!": League of Legends LoLdle answers 1029 (Thursday, May 1, 2025)

"I won’t lose you, Book!": League of Legends LoLdle answers 1029 (Thursday, May 1, 2025)

By Debayan Saha
Modified Apr 30, 2025 21:32 GMT
Crime City Nightmare Zyra in League of Legends (Image via Riot Games)
Crime City Nightmare Zyra in League of Legends (Image via Riot Games)

The LoLdle answers for May 1, 2025, are now available. LoLdle has garnered significant recognition among League of Legends fans and puzzle enthusiasts across the globe. To successfully address its daily challenges, players must have an in-depth knowledge of the lore associated with the champions of this multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) title.

Ad

The Quote puzzle in the 1029th edition of LoLdle is as follows:

"I won’t lose you, Book! Not after losing Master."

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

Xayah, Yuumi, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 1029th edition (May 1, 2025)

youtube-cover
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The League of Legends LoLdle answers for May 1, 2025, are:

  • Classic: Xayah
  • Quote: Yuumi
  • Ability: Jayce; Bonus: Passive (Hextech Capacitor)
  • Emoji: Ashe
  • Splash Art: Zyra; Bonus: Crime City Nightmare Zyra

The solution to the Classic LoLdle for May 1, 2025, is Xayah. The hint provided in the Quote puzzle pertains to Yuumi, a champion commonly selected for the Support role in League of Legends.

The resolution to the Ability puzzle can be found within Jayce's Passive ability, referred to as "Hextech Capacitor." The Emoji puzzle pertains to Ashe, whereas the Splash Art features Zyra's Crime City Nightmare skin.

Ad

Also read: All Season 2 Act 1 Battle Pass rewards in League of Legends

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

Ad

Here are some of the previous League of Legends LoLdle answers:

  • LoLdle 1028 (April 30): Morgana, LeBlanc, Naafiri, Sylas, Kennen
  • LoLdle 1027 (April 29): Pyke, Udyr, Kalista, Heimerdinger, Evelynn
  • LoLdle 1026 (April 28): Taric, Ryze, Mel, Kled, Karthus
  • LoLdle 1025 (April 27): Illaoi, Vayne, Skarner, Warwick, Aatrox
  • LoLdle 1024 (April 26): Lux, Jarvan IV, Singed, Renekton, Teemo
  • LoLdle 1023 (April 25): Alistar, Anivia, Katarina, Senna, Brand
  • LoLdle 1022 (April 24): Kog'Maw, Qiyana, Kled, LeBlanc, Gwen
  • LoLdle 1021 (April 23): Sona, Katarina, Irelia, Gwen, Poppy
  • LoLdle 1020 (April 22): Riven, Zed, Elise, Morgana, Veigar
  • LoLdle 1019 (April 21): Irelia, Yasuo, Qiyana, Teemo, Milio
  • LoLdle 1018 (April 20): Shyvana, Lucian, Renekton, Karma, Cassiopeia
  • LoLdle 1017 (April 19): Jarvan IV, Shyvana, Miss Fortune, Samira, Ahri
Ad

The answers to the 1030th edition of LoLdle will be shared on May 2, 2025.

Check out more LoL news and updates below:

About the author
Debayan Saha

Debayan Saha

Twitter icon

Debayan is a gaming journalist and he specializes in League of Legends content but also pens game reviews for the website.
His fascination with video games began with the Fable series and to this day, he occasionally takes nostalgic strolls around the idyllic Oakvale village. If given a chance to inhabit a game world, he would eagerly jump into Cyberpunk 2077’s Night City and its neon-drenched streets.
Debayan is a big fan of T1's League of Legends team and Danish CS pro Nicolai “dev1ce” Reedtz.

Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Debayan Saha
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications