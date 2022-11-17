Like the previous game in the series, God of War Ragnarok features several armor sets for Kratos to discover and equip. These armor sets can be obtained by completing challenges or looting chests, and they can have various effects.

Santa Monica Studio – God of War Ragnarök @SonySantaMonica



On behalf of everyone here at Santa Monica Studio and all of our development partners, thank you to our wonderful fans for supporting us.



This guide will focus on the Giptumadr’s Armor set for Kratos.

Note: This guide contains minor spoilers for God of War Ragnarok. Viewer discretion is advised.

Here is how players can obtain Giptumadr’s Armor set for Kratos:

This armor set can be obtained as part of normal in-game progression.

Players must complete the ninth story mission to unlock this armor set for crafting.

After completing said quest, Kratos must head on to Brok and Sindri’s workshop.

From there, the Giptumadr’s Armor pieces can be crafted using hacksilver.

Simply equip the armor obtained after crafting to use it.

What does Giptumadr’s Armor set include?

The armor description goes as follows:

"An armor so beautiful that whoever wears it becomes instantly more likable and lucky."

This particular armor set includes three pieces and grants its wearer an additional amount of strength and luck.

Giptumadr’s Breastplate: Players can equip this breastplate to protect themselves from attacks. The breastplate provides a bonus of 54 Strength, 68 Defense, 20 Runic, and 61 Luck. Furthermore, the armor piece bestows upon Kratos the ability of Fortune’s Refresh which adds an increased chance to recover 70% of their cooldown when using a runic attack or relic.

Players can equip this breastplate to protect themselves from attacks. The breastplate provides a bonus of 54 Strength, 68 Defense, 20 Runic, and 61 Luck. Furthermore, the armor piece bestows upon Kratos the ability of Fortune’s Refresh which adds an increased chance to recover 70% of their cooldown when using a runic attack or relic. Giptumadr’s Gauntlets: These gauntlets imbue Kratos with extra Strength of 77 points. Additionally, it also adds 13 Runic and 38 Luck. The gauntlets possess a unique skill named Fortune’s Bounty II, which has an increased chance of dropping health stones and rage stones when they attack a foe with relics or runic attacks.

These gauntlets imbue Kratos with extra Strength of 77 points. Additionally, it also adds 13 Runic and 38 Luck. The gauntlets possess a unique skill named Fortune’s Bounty II, which has an increased chance of dropping health stones and rage stones when they attack a foe with relics or runic attacks. Waist Guard: This is the final piece is Giptumadr’s Waist Guard, and it is adorned on Kratos. The waist guard provides players a Defense of 77, 13 Runic, and 38 Luck.

Giptumadr’s Waist Guard also possesses the same Fortune’s Bounty II perk as the Gauntlets of Giptumadr.

What are armor sets in God of War Ragnarok?

God of War Ragnarok features several armor sets for Kratos to collect, equip, and upgrade throughout the game’s campaign. These armors imbue Kratos with defense and several new abilities that make his journey through the Nine Realms less arduous. There are three major types of armor - the chest, wrist, and waist pieces. While players can easily mix and match pieces from different sets, it is highly recommended to use armor pieces from one entire set to obtain the complete bonus of that set.

The majority of the armor can be crafted at Sindri and Brok’s shops, while the rest are obtainable only via looting Legendary Chests spread throughout the game world.

All armor is upgradeable to a maximum of nine levels and expresses increased stats with each upgrade, making it very much worth the effort for players.

What is God of War Ragnarok?

God of War Ragnarok is the sequel to the soft reboot of the God of War series, released in 2018. It was developed by Santa Monica Studio and published by Sony Interactive Entertainment for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 4 Pro, and PlayStation 5 lineup of consoles.

The game focuses on a much more mature Kratos as he and his son Atreus forge their own destiny together amidst the onset of the end of the world, Ragnarok. The game is the final entry in the Norse Mythological saga for Kratos.

God of War Ragnarok was released on November 9, 2022, worldwide.

