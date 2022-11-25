God of War Ragnarok: How to find and solve Below Nornir Chest puzzle

The Below Nornir Chest puzzle is located in the Afheim realm in God of War Ragnarok. To reach the Below area in Alfheim, players have to proceed through quite a few other regions, which include the Strond, the Canyons, and the Barrens.

The creators have done a fabulous job in introducing a revamped version of the Nornir Chest. These are special chests spread throughout the nine realms of God of War Ragnarok that offer two rare items, the Idunn Apple and the Horn of Blood Mead.

Opening a Nornir Chest is not easy, however, as they are guarded by unique puzzles, which require Kratos to either light some hidden torches or brazier, These are hidden somewhere in the vicinity of the Nornir Chest, or ring a set of three bells within the stipulated timeframe.

While some Nornir Chests can be easily spotted, others are hidden inside secret chambers or locked behind doorways. Some are even protected by environmental barriers.

The Below Nornir Chest belongs to the latter category. This particular Nornir Chest is not easily identifiable. Hence, this guide walks through players on how to reach the Below Nornir Chest in the Alfheim realm of God of War Ragnarok, and how to solve the puzzle protecting the chest:

The Below Nornir Chest location guide and puzzle solution in God of War Ragnarok

Follow the red horseshoe marker to reach the location of the sole Nornir Chest in The Below (Image via Santa Monica Studio)

Before setting off to the location of the Below Nornir Chest, it is important for players to note that they must first complete a favor named, “Secret of the Sands” to activate the cave area called The Below.

How to reach The Below Nornir Chest

Use the zipline to cross across to the location of the Nornir Chest (Image via Santa Monica Studio)

The Below Nornir Chest is located behind a closed wooden gate right after the place where Kratos finishes the Secret of the Sands favor.

To reach the Nornir Chest, he must head over to the other side of the locked wooden gate by climbing a ledge in front of the Nornir Chest area and eventually turn left to find a zip line. Kratos must use the zip line to cross the gap in a rocky formation and head over to the other side of the gate.

The Below Nornir Chest Puzzle Solution

Location of the third ring to seal inside the cave (Image via Santa Monica Studio)

Once on the other side of the wooden gate, players can finally activate the Below Nornir Chest puzzle surrounded by purple stones. This particular Nornir Chest presents Kratos with a variation of the hit-the-bell challenge, where instead of hitting all three bells, players need to strike three seals with their Leviathan Axe.

Seal 1

The first seal is located right above the chest on top of a cliff. Players must use blue-colored jumping points to carefully reach the top of the cliff. Once on top, there will be a gate located on the right-hand side of the cliff. Rush forward, open the gate and ring the seal as quickly as possible.

Seal 2

Descend down the cliff with the utmost haste, and go back to the Nornir Chest location to find the second seal right next to it. Ring the seal as soon as possible. Players may choose to ring the bottom seal before heading over to the seal located on top of the cliff, where either approach works. Here, we have suggested ringing the harder one to reach first before heading over to the easiest one.

Seal 3

To get to the third seal, open the gate right next to the Nornir Chest that leads into the cave with loads of Twilight stones inside it. Players will come across the third seal right after entering the gate towards the left-hand side. Ring the third and final seal with the utmost speed to finish the Below Nornir Chest puzzle.

Open the Below Nornir Chest to get either an Idunn Apple or a Horn of Blood Mead as rewards.

