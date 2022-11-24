God of War Ragnarok: How to find and solve The Crucible Nornir Chest (Muspelheim)

Most of God of War Ragnarok’s Nornir Chests require some puzzle-solving. Some of them are timed, and others you have to do a bit of extra exploring for. This one, in particular, is based in a region of the Nine Realms that will require a little unlocking - Muspelheim. Approach this once you have both halves of the Muspelheim Seed.

Thankfully, you don’t have to complete all of the Muspelheim challenges for The Crucible in order to unlock this chest in God of War Ragnarok. There are a specific set of challenges you’ll need to overcome. Doing so will net you this rune-locked chest.

The Crucible Nornir Chest in God of War Ragnarok has a few layers

You’ll see this chest pretty early in The Crucible area in God of War Ragnarok. It’s right behind the blacksmiths, near the Mystic Gateway. This is a particularly simple Nornir Chest to unlock.

All you have to do is complete a few challenges. No puzzles, no traps, none of that nonsense. It is timed because all The Crucible challenges are on a timer. Thankfully, most of this is pretty easy enough for gamers of all skill levels in God of War Ragnarok.

Once you’re at the Nornir Chest, there are three sub-areas you can go to - left, right, and center. Each one corresponds with one of the runes on the Nornir Chest and has its own requirements to complete it.

Interact with the huge golden swords to see each of the trials for these various sub-rooms. They are massive, and so they are incredibly hard to miss.

F-Rune Sub-Area

Weapon Mastery: Defeat all enemies within the time limit

Defeat all enemies within the time limit Flawless: Kill 15 enemies without taking damage

The first rune is honestly quite simple to complete. The first one requires you to smash through a group of enemies, and the second one requires you to not take damage. Flawless is harder, but with quick action, you can breeze through it.

N-Rune Sub-Area

Feed the Rift: 2 rounds, throw orbs that enemies drop, into a Realm Tear

2 rounds, throw orbs that enemies drop, into a Realm Tear Health Steal: Defeat 22 enemies while taking constant damage. Dealing damage recovers health

The harder of these two, in my estimation, is Feed the Rift. I had a hard time aiming the orbs, but that experience may vary. In the second challenge, you’re going to want to play as aggressively as possible, so you can keep healing, and avoid losing to loss of life.

R-Rune Sub-Area

Population Control: Kill the elite while also keeping the population of the minions under the limit

Kill the elite while also keeping the population of the minions under the limit King of the Hill: Keep the enemies out of the circles

Both are fairly challenging. If you aren’t good at wiping out minions quickly, both of these will wind up being unbearable. You’ll see the number of minions allowed, and the number actually in-play on screen too, so it won’t be hard to determine your target number.

For King of the Hill, you’ll see glowing yellow circles. Get there and murder any enemies coming near or jump into the circle. You want them to be out of the area as fast as possible.

Completing all three areas in God of War Ragnarok will unlock the Nornir Chest for you. You also unlock a Legendary Chest to complete this, granting EXP and Divine Ashes. The Nornir Chest, besides granting the Idunn Apple or Horn of Blood Mead, will also receive a Chaos Flame to upgrade your Blades of Chaos.

