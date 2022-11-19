God of War Ragnarok: How to get Kratos’ Radiance armor set

The Radiance armor set is vital to any player's arsenal if they want to face the many challenges in God of War Ragnarok. Kratos and Atreus venture out to prevent an apocalyptic event known as Ragnarok, and the Radiance Armor set will play a role in this journey as a great defensive tool.

The Radiance Armor set provides a boost to the Runic stat, allowing for increased damage when using Runic skills. This set also provides a significant boost to the strength stat and a moderate boost to the defense stat.

This armor set can be found in the Barrens of Alfheim. Although two of the three armor pieces can be found in the area, only one can be acquired during the Secret of the Sands quest. It is highly recommended that players complete the quest first since the Barrens are covered in a sandstorm before it, making getting around the area much more challenging.

How to get the Shoulder Straps of Radiance from the Secret of the Sands questline in God of War Ragnarok

During the Secret of the Sands questline in God of War Ragnarok, Kratos and Atreus will find themselves in a Dark Elf camp. You will need to make your way through this camp until the very end. When you are about to leave, you will find a hatch in the ceiling. Using the Blades of Chaos, Kratos can break through this hatch and get to a treasure room. Here, you will find a legendary chest containing a Whispering Slab and the Shoulder Straps of Radiance.

How to get the Gauntlets of Radiance and Belt of Radiance

Radiance Armor set in God of War Ragnarok (Image via Santa Monica Studio)

Once the Secret of the Sands quest in God of War Ragnarok has been completed, the sandstorm in the Barrens area will clear up. This makes it much easier to get to the locations of the other armor pieces. However, they can be acquired before the quest is completed as well.

You will find a structure towards the northwest of the Barrens. Several dark elves can be found inside the structure guarding a Legendary chest. You need to defeat these elves to unlock the chest. Upon unlocking the chest, you will receive Gauntlets of Radiance.

In the top right corner of the Barrens area, a skeleton of a huge creature can be found. Getting near this dead creature will trigger an ambush by several enemies. Once these enemies are defeated, Kratos can climb up to a ledge to find a legendary chest. This legendary chest contains The Belt of Radiance.

The power of the Radiance armor set

The Radiance armor set in God of War Ragnarok has a high strength stat and decent defense. Strength increases the damage Kratos deals with each hit and is a great way to optimize DPS (damage per second).

This set also provides a boost to the Runic and Luck stat. The Runic stat increases the damage dealt by Rune skills, while Luck increases the drop rate and rarity of loot from fallen enemies, as well as the probability of random effects being activated by weapons and other equipment.

