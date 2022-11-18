God of War Ragnarok: How to get Kratos' Raven Tears armor set

God of War Ragnarok features several endgame armor sets and weapons for players to collect, upgrade, and equip.

One such unique set is the Raven Tears armor set, which is regarded as one of the best armor sets in the entire game. This guide will focus on the same, detailing its effects and how to obtain it.

Note: This guide contains minor to heavy spoilers for God of War Ragnarok.

How to collect the Raven Tears armor set for Kratos in God of War Ragnarok

The Raven Tears armor set can be quite a challenge to obtain. You will need to proceed through the favor ‘The Eyes of Odin’ to collect pieces of this armor. Here are the requirements to obtain pieces of the armor set:

Killing six of his Ravens rewards Kratos with the Girdle of Heavy Tears.

Killing 12 of his Ravens rewards players with the Bracers of Raven Tears.

Killing 18 of these Ravens will reward Kratos with the final Cuirass of Raven Tears.

These armor pieces can then be obtained by opening the Raven Chests scattered around Niflheim in the Raven Tree. The Raven Tree is located south of the Mystic Gateway. To use the armor, simply equip it in the in-game menu.

What does the Raven Tears Armor set for Kratos do in God of War Ragnarok?

The Raven Tears armor set consists of three pieces:

Cuirass of Raven Tears: This is a chest piece for Kratos. The Cuirass of Raven Tears possesses the extra skill that has a low chance of summoning a Healing Mist when Kratos attacks an enemy. This gear has a base Defense of 32, 14 Strength, and 14 Luck.

This is a chest piece for Kratos. The Cuirass of Raven Tears possesses the extra skill that has a low chance of summoning a Healing Mist when Kratos attacks an enemy. This gear has a base Defense of 32, 14 Strength, and 14 Luck. Braces of Raven Tears: Upon wielding these bracers, Kratos is protected from incoming damage directed at his arms. These braces also increase the amount of health restored from healthstones, ragestones, and gear. It has a base Strength of 19, 10 Defense, and 9 Luck.

Upon wielding these bracers, Kratos is protected from incoming damage directed at his arms. These braces also increase the amount of health restored from healthstones, ragestones, and gear. It has a base Strength of 19, 10 Defense, and 9 Luck. Girdle of Raven Tears: Kratos can equip this armor on his waist to better protect himself against foes. This luxurious armor also has the ability to increase the healing efficiency of healthstones, ragestones, and gear. This piece has a base Defense of 29 and 3 Luck.

This set is primarily focused on defense and healing for Kratos. It is an excellent choice for survival against the brutal challenges Kratos faces throughout the game.

What are Odin’s Ravens in God of War Ragnarok?

Odin's Ravens have been strategically deployed by Odin all around the nine realms. They serve as his eyes and ears and help him keep track of all the activities that take place in these realms. The game has a total of 48 Ravens to track down and kill.

These Ravens are linked to the favor, ‘The Eyes of Odin.’ Players can obtain rewards by killing a certain number of Ravens in the game. The rewards are as follows:

6 Ravens: This milestone unlocks the Girdle of Raven Tears.

12 Ravens: This milestone unlocks the Bracers of Raven Tears.

18 Ravens: This milestone unlocks the Cuirass of Raven Tears.

28 Ravens: This milestone unlocks the Breath of Thamur heavy runic ability.

38 Ravens: This milestone unlocks the Meteoric Slam heavy runic ability.

48 Ravens: This milestone unlocks the Finger of Ruin heavy runic ability.

God of War Ragnarok was developed by Santa Monica Studio and published by Sony Interactive Entertainment for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 4 Pro, and PlayStation 5 consoles. The game was released worldwide on November 9, 2022 to critical acclaim.

