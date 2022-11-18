God of War Ragnarok: How to get Kratos’ Undying Pyres Armor set

In God of War Ragnarok, the Undying Pyres Armor set is awarded to those who persevere in three extreme challenges. The Armor set, on top of being great equipment for survivability, also serves as a badge of honor.

To get the full set, Kratos needs to complete three of the six Muspelheim trials in a sidequest called The Crucible. These trials will test Kratos’ might and wit. However, players need to be able to reach those arenas in the first place, which also requires some work.

Unlike other armor sets, the Undying Pyres set in God of War Ragnarok does not require any materials to be crafted. It is received directly as a reward from the trials but can be upgraded with materials.

Players must first get the Muspelheim seed to complete the trials in God of War Ragnarok

The first seed can be acquired fairly early on. The sidequest or favor known as “In service of Asgard” requires destroying some mining rigs in Svartalfheim. One of the mining rigs that must be destroyed is named Modvitnir’s Rig.

The first half of the seed can be found in a chest near this rig atop a wall. This side quest also rewards the player with Nidavellir armor set, which is a great find early on.

The second half can be found a bit late in the game, after completing the main quest, “Forging Destiny.” Players need to head down to Dragon beach and use the Draupnir spear to access a high place that leads to a chest containing the second half of the Muspelheim seed.

Completing Muspelheim trials rewards with Undying Pyres armor set

Undying Pyre armor (Image via Santa Monica Studios)

The Muspelheim trials in God of War Ragnarok test the player’s skill and wit. Completing three of the six trials rewards the player with the Undying Pyres armor set.

The Shoulder Guard of Undying Pyres is received upon completing the “Weapon Mastery” trial. This involves defeating 16 enemies in under 180 seconds. Some of these enemies come in waves and some of them can be shielded.

Bracers of Undying Pyres can be unlocked by being victorious in the “Ring out challenge” Muspelheim trial. In this challenge, players need to push a total of 21 enemies out of the ring and into the lava. Abilities that have great knockback are very effective in this challenge.

Girdle of the Undying Pyres is awarded to players who complete the “Population control” challenge. This is a straightforward yet difficult trial as players need to manage a crowd of weaker enemies with one tough enemy.

The benefits of the Undying Pyres Armor set

This Armor set is built around the Permafrost, Immolation, and Maelstrom skills in God of War Ragnarok. It provides a great boost to defenses, strength, and runic attacks. The bracers and the girdle gives the player “Momentus Mastery'' which boosts how quickly Permafrost, Immolation or Maelstrom skill gauges fill up.

The shoulder guard provides the skill “Protective Momentum,” which gives Kratos a shield when his skill gauge is full in Ragnarok. Overall, this is a really powerful set for players trying to play around with these skills. Other very powerful sets can be found in this article.

