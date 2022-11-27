God of War Ragnarok features several collectibles and side quests in the form of Favors. One such Favor players can partake in is the ‘Eyes of Odin’ subquest, which requires Kratos to hunt down some somewhat hard-to-reach Ravens of Odin in exchange for rewards.

PlayStation @PlayStation Congratulations to @SonySantaMonica for making God of War Ragnarök the fastest-selling first party launch game in PlayStation history! 🪓 Congratulations to @SonySantaMonica for making God of War Ragnarök the fastest-selling first party launch game in PlayStation history! 🪓 https://t.co/NPgN6YHRnQ

These Ravens are Odin’s eyes across the Nine Realms and a constant reminder of his tyrannical gaze. Players can find and hunt down 48 such Ravens throughout the game.

Note: This guide may contain minor spoilers for God of War Ragnarok. Viewer discretion is advisable.

Finding all of Odin’s Ravens in God of War Ragnarok

Scattered across the Nine Realms, players must find and hunt down 48 Ravens throughout the game’s campaign. Players can use the Leviathan Axe or the Draupnir Spear to attack these foes from a distance.

The location of each Raven is briefly detailed below:

Aurvangar Wetlands in Svartalfheim

Nidavellir in Svartalfheim

Althjof’s Rig in Svartalfheim

The Watchtower in Svartalfheim

Radsvinn’s Rig in Svartalfheim

Lyngbakr Island in Svartalfheim

The Forge in Svartalfheim. There are 2 Ravens to find here.

The Applecore in Svartalfheim

Jarnsmida Pitmines in Svartalfheim

Alberich Hollow in Svartalfheim.

Alberisch Island in Svartalfheim. There are 2 Ravens to find here.

The Strond in Alfheim

The Temple of Light in Alfheim. There are 2 Ravens to find here.

The Canyons in Alfheim

The Barrens in Alfheim. There are 2 Ravens to find here.

The Forbidden Sands in Alfheim. There are 4 Ravens to find here.

Southern Wilds in Vanaheim

The Abandoned Village in Vanaheim

River Delta in Vanaheim. There are 2 Ravens to find here.

The Veiled Passage in Vanaheim

The Goddess Falls in Vanaheim

The Eastern Barri Woods in Vanaheim

Freyr’s Camp in Vanaheim

The Jungle in Vanaheim

The Plains in Vanaheim. There are 5 Ravens to find here.

The Sinkholes in Vanaheim

The Derelict outpost in Midgard. There are 2 Ravens to find here.

The Lake of Nine in Midgard. There are 2 Ravens to find here.

The Well of Urd in Midgard

The Oarsman in Midgard

Helgrind in Helheim. There are 2 Ravens to find here.

Surtr’s Forge in Muspelheim

The Burning Cliffs in Muspelheim

What rewards does finding all of Odin’s Ravens give players in God of War Ragnarok?

Taking part in this Favor rewards Kratos with a cumulative set of rewards depending on the milestone. Each milestone rewards players with armor sets and heavy runic attacks. The milestones are detailed below:

6 Ravens hunted: Girdle of Raven Tears armor piece

Girdle of Raven Tears armor piece 12 Ravens hunted: Bracers of Raven Tears armor piece

Bracers of Raven Tears armor piece 18 Ravens hunted: Cuirass of Raven Tears armor piece

Cuirass of Raven Tears armor piece 28 Ravens hunted: Breath of Thamur Heavy Runic attack

Breath of Thamur Heavy Runic attack 38 Ravens hunted: Meteoric Slam Heavy Runic Attack

Meteoric Slam Heavy Runic Attack 48 Ravens hunted: The Finger of Ruin Heavy Runic attack

The Raven Tears armor set can be handy for players looking to replenish their health in a pinch. This armor set is relatively easy to obtain in comparison and has healing bonuses for Kratos.

Meanwhile, the Meteoric Slam and Finger of Ruin Heavy Runic attacks can be equipped on Kratos’s Blades of Chaos and Draupnir Spear, respectively. These runic attacks bestow new abilities on the weapon and make them even more deadly. However, to preserve game balance, the runes have long cooldowns.

Who is Odin in God of War Ragnarok?

The All-Father, Odin, is the King of the Aesir and the father of Thor and Baldur. Odin is directly responsible for the events of God of War (2018) and finally makes an appearance in person in God of War Ragnarok.

He plays the main antagonist of God of War Ragnarok and can be described as manipulative and cunning. A tall, thin older adult, Odin never stops in his quest for answers, no matter the cost.

God of War Ragnarok was developed by Santa Monica Studio and published by Sony Interactive Entertainment for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 4 Pro, and PlayStation 5 lineup of consoles. The game was released on November 9, 2022, to critical acclaim.

Poll : 0 votes