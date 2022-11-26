How to complete Secret of the Sands Favor in God of War Ragnarok: Walkthrough, rewards, and locations explained

God of War Ragnarok has a ton of side quests to complete which are known as Favors. One such highly rewarding Favor is the Secrets of the Sands mission that Kratos undertakes for Sindri. This comes after players complete their fourth main quest in the game called the Groa’s Secret.

Completing the Secrets of the Sands Favor grants Kratos 1500 XP points and Atreus a total of 375 XP points as rewards. Finishing the Favor also clears the storm in the Barrens region.

This particular Favor in God of War Ragnarok is divided into several objectives that must be achieved one after the other. Over here, we’ll guide gamers through each segment of the Favor one at a time. Carry along to learn how to finish the Secrets of the Sands Favor in God of War Ragnarok with ease:

Everything you need to know about the Secrets of the Sands Favor in God of War Ragnarok

Sindri’s Camp in God of War Ragnarok (Image via Santa Monica Studio)

To begin the Secrets of the Sands Favor, players first need to ensure that they have completed the Temple of Light. Head over to the Barrens region of Alfheim and talk to Sindri on the way to the Canyons.

Alternatively, the Favor automatically starts when Kratos enters the Barrens region.

Entering the Below cave and beyond

Map of Barrens and Below, Alfheim, God of War Ragnarok (Image via Santa Monica Studio)

If players decide to activate the Favor by talking to Sindri, they need to head east of Sindri’s camp to find two sledges with Dogs waiting to sled Kratos across the Canyons into the Cave. They need to track the quest location and enter the cave.

This is the Below Cave in God of War Ragnarok. Descend down into the labyrinth which is dominated by Night Elves. Enter the main underground area and fight off against a wave of Night Elves.

Destroy the Dark Elf Barriers by taking help of the purple stones throughout the side quest (Image via Santa Monica Studio)

After dealing with enemies, use the Leviathan Axe on the Twilight Stones to bounce through the nodes to open the Night Elf Barriers blocking the path ahead.

Fight more enemies after destroying the barrier, and keep moving forward until Kratos reaches a short tunnel ahead that puts players into another cave.

Head in the left-hand direction and fight off a few more enemies until you reach the archway. Climb the wall located between the Archways. Turn around to see the path blocked by another Night Elf Barrier. Destroy the barriers using the Leviathan Ax by bouncing them off the nodes. Head forward to find a lore written on the wall.

Go back to where you threw your Leviathan Ax recently. Look for a Zipline and grapple across the gap. Look down to find the only Nornir Chest in the Below area.

Entering the Twilight Cave

Ignore the Nornir Chest puzzle for now, and instead open up the gate next to the Nornir Chest that leads up to a tunnel with Twilight Stones. Fight another wave of Dark Elves. Crawl ahead and clear three Night Elf barriers along the way by blowing up fire vessels with the assistance of purple crystals.

Clear all the hive matter barriers and fight off another wave of Night Elves to finally climb up the wall. At the top, players will come across Hafgufa tied down in a cage, the creature Kratos has been after in the quest all along.

How to rescue Hafgufa

Location of the cage where Hafgufa is entrapped (Image via Santa Monica Studio)

Kratos has to unbind the barriers capturing Hafgufa. The first one is located to the left of the creature. The second one is located below the second closet.

Players must carefully aim their Leviathan Ax to the extreme top middle of the Twilight Stone to ricochet it off accurately and unlock the first barrier.

Destroy the golden barrier located on the left, and jump between the gaps. Turn right to see the red nodes beyond the closet. Aim the Leviathan Ax right in the middle of the nearest red node to deflect it off the twilight stone and open up the second barrier. Hafgufa is now free.

Open the Legendary Chest

Open the ceiling to reveal the legendary chest in God of War Ragnarok (Image via Santa Monica Studio)

Once Hafgufa is freed, progress forward along the golden path until you reach the end of the ceiling. Burst open the ceiling at the end of the path with Blades of Chaos to reveal a secret chamber containing a legendary chest. Unlock the legendary chest on the left-hand side of the chamber and destroy the red node located to the right before heading back into the Barrens.

End Note

With the Secrets of the Sands Favor completed, players will reach the halfway mark in filling up the Silver trophy and also open up the Barrens region for exploration in God of War Ragnarok. There are plenty of collectible items hidden across the area. Hence, gamers might consider re-exploring.

