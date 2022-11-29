The Weight of Chains is one of the 47 Favors that God of War Ragnarok players can participate in Svartalfheim of the Nine Realms.

This particular Favor is quite long and involves a series of puzzles for Kratos. The following guide will cover all you need to know about The Weight of Chains Favor in God of War Ragnarok.

Note: Spoilers for God of War Ragnarok will follow. Viewer discretion is advised.

How to progress The Weight of Chains Favor in God of War Ragnarok

Players must first reach the realm of Svartalfheim to unlock this quest.

From Svartalfheim, players must head on to the Aurvangar Wetlands and into the dwarven town of Nidavellir.

Enter the Tavern and greet the innkeeper, Raeb, and then exit through the second door.

From here, head down to the docks and grab a boat.

Row your way to the Bay of Bounty to the center to spot a large geyser.

Follow Mimir’s cue to begin exploring Lyngbakr Island and start the Favor when you dock the boat.

After docking your boat, throw your Leviathan Axe at the red pot to make it explode, clearing away the gold rubble in the process.

Head forward and destroy the nest in your path. Climb up the ledge behind it.

Head forward and left, and clear the path of another batch of rubble blocking your way.

Follow through to the edge and the wall, marked by white paint.

Head down from the wall here and move forward to your right past the huge rock on the wall.

Players will come across a large wooden wheel beyond yet another nest.

Aim your Leviathan Axe at the plate on the left and throw it to freeze it in place. Do not call back the Axe just yet.

Head on back to the edge of the hill on your right and descend away from the starting point, toward your right side.

Move to the elevator on Lyngbakr Island and recall your Axe to move the platform up.

After reaching the top, look below the edge to find a stone slab to destroy using B.

Head down to find the Lyngbakr Island key in the red chest, obtainable after defeating the enemies lurking in the area.

Players must now bring the key back to The Watchtower to progress further in this quest.

This particular tower is south of your current location. Open up the gate in front of the chest to enter a boat. Row south to find The Watchtower.

Dock on the beach and head right to climb up to destroy a pile of gold rubble blocking your path by detonating the red jar.

Climb up the wall and then turn left to the base of the tower. There will be a large wooden gate on the right.

Interact with the metal plate behind the right of the gate to create a shortcut. Players will have to also interact with the drum in front to proceed.

Doing so will reveal a large marine creature. Mimir will request you to free it, and the third and final part of the quest begins.

Head back to the boat and row northeast to dock near the creature.

From here, climb up the wall and turn right around the corner to come across another red jar. Destroy it to clear the rubble and proceed forward.

The God of War can then spot one of the ropes chaining down the beast. Approach it and press O to release it. Throw your Axe at the plate on the chain to break it.

Backtrack to the previous area but instead head left this time.

Climb up the golden chain on your right after clearing the area of foes. Swing over the gap to find the second rope and some enemies.

Clear the area of foes and similarly destroy the chains on the second rope to proceed further.

Destroy the nest in the distance to find a red jar containing bombs that Kratos can equip.

Aim and throw the bomb after moving across the gap near another pile of rubble to expose a docking station.

Head back to the boat from the iron gate head east, towards the creature.

Dock your boat once more and climb up the ledge. Turn left and climb up the next wall. Head left to jump across the gap and finally go up and head right to head across yet another large gap.

Deal with the foes at the top to find the third rope holding down the monster’s tail.

Cut the rope to release it, and use the zipline to head down below.

Head right and throw your Leviathan Axe at the plate on the chains to break it.

Lyngbakr is finally free, but our quest is not over yet.

Use the Blades of Chaos to open the gate and descend down the chains to reach back to your boat.

Head west, following the waypoint helpfully indicated on the map to reach Lyngbakr’s left eye.

Press O when the game prompts you to do so to trigger a cutscene and end the Favor in God of War Ragnarok.

Rewards obtained upon completing The Weight of Chains Favor in God of War Ragnarok

The following rewards are obtainable upon completing this particular Favor in God of War Ragnarok:

1000 XP for Kratos

250 XP for Atreus

While the rewards may be meager for some, the quest nonetheless tells a very engaging story about caution and past mistakes.

God of War Ragnarok was released on November 9, 2022 for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 4 Pro, and PlayStation 5 lineup of consoles.

