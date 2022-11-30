Favors are designated side quests in God of War Ragnarok. Scattered across the Nine Realms, there are a total of 47 Favors to find and complete.

Santa Monica Studio – God of War Ragnarök @SonySantaMonica



On behalf of everyone here at Santa Monica Studio and all of our development partners, thank you to our wonderful fans for supporting us.



Every person who touched this game put their all into it, we hope you love it as much as we do #GodofWarRagnarok is OFFICIALLY LIVE!On behalf of everyone here at Santa Monica Studio and all of our development partners, thank you to our wonderful fans for supporting us.Every person who touched this game put their all into it, we hope you love it as much as we do #GodofWarRagnarok is OFFICIALLY LIVE! On behalf of everyone here at Santa Monica Studio and all of our development partners, thank you to our wonderful fans for supporting us. Every person who touched this game put their all into it, we hope you love it as much as we do 💙 https://t.co/N7IR9p2jCD

This guide will focus on the Favor "Trail of The Dead," located in Vanaheim. That said, this one can only be accessed after completing the prerequisite Favor, "Return of The River."

Note: This guide contains minor spoilers for God of War Ragnarok. Viewer discretion is advised.

How to find the Trail of The Dead Favor in God of War Ragnarok

This particular Favor begins as soon as players finish Return of The River.

Head toward The Jungle in Vanaheim to witness the dragon. The quest will automatically begin after this point.

Next, head down the river and past some platforms. Make sure to ignore the first shore on your right.

Head through the narrow tunnel and dock your boat when you come across land.

Players must then head forward through the gap and come across two ogres waiting to ambush them. Deal with them quickly and proceed.

The dragon will soon follow after this fight and grab the second ogre.

Next, players will want to head across the bridge and go around it to return to the boat.

Head back to the previously skipped shore on your journey through.

Wulvers will be awaiting Kratos here. Engage in battle and defeat them swiftly.

Climb up the wall using your Blades of Chaos to reach the area above.

Move on to the next section by combining the runic arrows with the Blades of Chaos to burn down the thorns.

Continue past a legendary chest and climb up the wall.

Deal with the ogres, if any, to face the dragon.

How to defeat The Corpse Eater dragon in God of War Ragnarok

The Corpse Eater is a particularly nasty blue dragon, so players should be careful when dealing with this particular foe. For ease of reference, the best strategy to defeat him is detailed below:

This dragon is capable of both close-range attacks and frost damage.

Several of its attacks cannot be parried, and it is heavily recommended to dodge those.

It is capable of flying and can release an ice beam at the player.

While it is airborne, it can also slam down into the ground for a powerful area-of-effect attack. Make sure to dodge this move to avoid losing a huge chunk of your health.

Getting too close to the dragon will make it grab you. Rapidly tap the circle button to break free.

Kratos can throw his Draupnir Spear at the dragon when it dives down to attack to interrupt it and send it crashing down.

Make ample use of your Spartan Wrath to survive through sticky situations.

Near the end of the fight, the dragon will grab you and fly up into the air as part of a scripted sequence.

Rapidly mash the R2 button to break free and drop down to the arena.

Drop The Corpse Eater’s HP down to zero and proceed to mash the final QTEs to end the fight for good.

What rewards does The Trail of The Dead give players in God of War Ragnarok?

This particular Favor provides the following rewards:

3000 XP for Kratos

750 XP for Atreus

2 Dragon Claws

God of War Ragnarok was developed by Santa Monica Studio and published by Sony Interactive Entertainment for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 4 Pro, and PlayStation 5 lineup of consoles. The game was released worldwide on November 9, 2022.

Poll : 0 votes