God of War Ragnarok: How to complete Song of the Sands Favor in Alfheim - Location, walkthrough, and more explained

The Song of the Sands Favor in God of War Ragnarok takes place in the Forbidden Sands region of Alfheim. This particular side quest is very similar to the Secret of the Sands Favor, where Kratos has to visit the Below caves to rescue Hafgufa.

Song of the Sands is about releasing the second Hafgufa and finally clearing the sandstorm that has been plaguing the Forbidden Sands area. While it is slightly shorter than the Secret of the Sands, both side quests follow a similar template for completing objectives.

The rewards for finishing Song of the Sands are better compared to the other Favor. Upon completing it, Kratos is awarded 1500 XP points, while Freya gets a total of 375 XP points. This guide will offer the location of the Song of the Sands Favor and how to go about finishing it once it has been triggered.

Everything you need to know about Song of the Sands in God of War Ragnarok

The Song of the Sands Favor is mostly about clearing a series of hive-matter barriers to rescue Hafgufa (Image via Santa Monica Studio)

In God of War Ragnarok, Song of the Sands gets automatically triggered once Kratos sets foot in the Forbidden Sands region. However, for that to happen, you must ensure that you have completed the sixth main quest, The Reckoning, and a previous Favor called Secret of the Sands.

Location of Song of the Sands Favor in Alfheim

Location of the Song of the Sands Favor in God of War Ragnarok (Image via Santa Monica Studio)

Once the Favor has been triggered, you must travel to the Canyons through the Mystic Gateway. Once there, follow the linear passage that leads to the Barrens area in Alfheim. You must head northwest from there until you find a large gate. Go through it to reach Hjarta Canyon, which will offer you a path to take you to the Forbidden Sands area.

Upon reaching there, a violent sandstorm will present itself. The objective of the Favor is to free yet another Hafgufa and put an end to the sandstorm.

Entering and exploring the Hafgufa's cave

View of the Below's entrance in the Forbidden Sands area of Alfheim (Image via Santa Monica Studio)

This particular Hafgufa's cave entrance is located towards the Northwestern side of the map. Keep moving in that direction until Kratos comes across a large rocky formation that has an entrance marked with two light torches.

This is the Hafgufa cave that you are after. Move along the entrance passage and go down to reach a location in Alfheim called the Burrows. There is plenty of hive matter in the form of barriers to be found during this Favor. Clear them using the Leviathan Axe and Sonic Arrows as you travel deeper into the Burrows.

As soon as you enter the Burrows, you will come across hive matter located on the left-hand side. Wait for Freya to use her Sonic Arrows on the purple stones, and then use the Leviathan Axe to destroy the barriers to clear the path.

Continue down the passage that features plenty of grappling points for Kratos to swing over large gaps. Keep following the path until you reach another set of hive-matter barriers that cannot be destroyed using Sonic Arrows. A purple twilight stone will be located on the ground there, and Kratos has to throw his Leviathan Axe at it to clear the brown hive matter.

Go further into the labyrinth and ward off a bunch of Dark Elves on the lower level. Go down to the platform with ancient wall art, where Kratos dealt with the Dark Elves, and keep moving forward until you stumble across a small gap in a gate. On the other side of the crack lies the tunnel where the Hafgufa is trapped.

Follow the tunnel that opens up from the crack to come across some more hive-matter barriers. Destroy this dual set using Sonic Arrows and the Leviathan Axe. Once the path is cleared, keep moving along the tunnel from one grappling point to another, until Kratos has to climb down to another level.

After descending down further, move forwards and climb on the wall where the cave ends to reach the place where the Hafgufa is trapped. In this zone, players will come across red glowing sacks that must be destroyed.

Kratos needs to throw his Leviathan Axe in such a way that all three red glowing sacks are hit with a single strike to free the Hafgufa.

How to free Hafgufa’s bindings

Rescue Hafgufa by clearing a couple of hive-matter bindings (Image via Santa Monica Studio)

To release Hafgufa in God of War Ragnarok’s Song of the Sands Favor, players must destroy the bindings that are keeping Hafgufa entrapped.

Look to the left of the creature’s location to find a Twilight Stone on the other side of the gap. Hurl the Leviathan Axe at it to reveal a grappling point to carry across the gap.

Use grappling points to dodge the gap and find another hive-matter barrier. Use the Sonic Arrow ability and then throw the Leviathan Axe at the Twilight Stone behind the hive-matter gate to destroy the first of Hafgufa’s bindings.

Swing back across the gap and look up to see three red glowing sacks. Throw the Leviathan Axe at the glowing red sacks when they are perfectly aligned to release Hafgufa’s second set of bindings.

The final step

Once the Hafguga has been freed from both the bindings, Kratos needs to quickly head back all the way to the surface level of the Burrows' entrance. Once there, head towards the left-hand side to find a glowing hive matter.

Destroy this final barrier to free the Hafgufa from the Burrow Labyrinth, and with it, complete the Song of the Sands side quest in God of War Ragnarok.

End note

The Song of the Sands Favor ends on a brilliant note where both the Hafgufa rescued in the Alfheim realm start to mate and generate a soothing song.

Now that the Song of the Sands Favor is complete, yet another Favor named the Eleven Sanctum gets unlocked in the Forbidden Sands area.

It is important to note that Burrows Labyrinth has plenty of red, hacksilver, and legendary chests lying around. Hence, you should consider re-exploring the Burrows area again.

