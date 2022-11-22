God of War Ragnarok: Where to find Atlas Eruption Blades of Chaos Heavy Runic attack

In God of War Ragnarok, players will be able to use three distinct weapons in the game. These weapons include his trusty Leviathan Axe, his Draupnir Spear, which he acquires later on in the game, and his Blades of Chaos.

The Blades of Chaos are deadly weapons in the game. Not only can they be used to inflict severe damage on the enemy, but they can also effectively create a distance between Kratos and his enemies.

Despite being a monstrosity of a weapon, players can make it deadlier by adding runes to it. Adding a rune to this weapon would grant players access to a runic attack specific to the Blades of Chaos themselves.

God of War Ragnarok Atlas Eruption heavy runic attack for the Blades of Chaos location

There are two different types of runic attacks in the game. The first type is a light runic attack that doesn't damage much but can stun and stagger enemies. The other type is a heavy runic attack. Now, these attacks are somewhat interesting. Not only do they do a decent amount of damage, but in some cases, they also add status effects to the enemy.

Atlas Eruption is one such heavy runic attack. To get it, players will first have to make their way to The Forge in Svartalfheim, one of the locations in God of War Ragnarok. The Legendary Chest containing this runic attack can be collected during the questline "Forging Destiny."

Here are the steps that players need to follow to collect this heavy runic attack in the game.

After opening the Heavy Doors that lead to the Forge, players will have to make their way straight and then go right.

They will have to continue down the right path till they pass under a bridge followed by a scaffolding.

After they've crossed the scaffolding on the right, they will have to climb up the wall, and then freeze a geyser on the top to bring down the elevator.

Individuals will then have to climb the elevator and unfreeze the geyser by calling back their Leviathan axe. This should cause the elevator to rise upwards.

Once the elevator has reached its destination, players will have to cross another bridge on their left. That should take them to a cliff that they will have to climb.

This should take them down a path, where they will find the chest.

What does the Atlas Eruption heavy runic attack do in God of War Ragnarok?

The Atlas Eruption heavy runic attack, when unleashed, causes Kratos to smash his Blades of Chaos to the ground. When he does that, explosions will occur in a specific radius around where the Blades strike the ground. Players will have to mash the R2 buttons to keep the slam chains going.

This runic attack can be used to clear ads quite effectively in God of War Ragnarok. The only downside to this, however, is the fact that it comes with a 277-second cooldown. Moreover, if players miss collecting this chest the first time around, they can revisit this place later on in the game to collect the Atlas Eruption heavy runic attack for the Blades of Chaos in God of War Ragnarok.

