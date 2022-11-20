God of War Ragnarok: Where to find Tartarus Rage Blades of Chaos Heavy Runic attack

Blades of Chaos are probably the best weapons that Kratos could get his hands on in God of War Ragnarok. Although it does not come close to the Leviathan Axe in terms of strength and power, the Blades of Chaos have their own unique abilities. Apart from attacking enemies, players can also use these blades to maintain a distance between Kratos and the enemy.

All three weapons that Kratos can use in God of War Ragnarok can be equipped with runic attacks. These runic attacks come in two distinct forms: light runic attacks, and heavy runic attacks. To find these runic attacks in the game, players will have to scourge through the nine realms to look for legendary chests.

These legendary chests are often guarded by enemies, or locked behind elaborate puzzles. In fact, some of them are even hidden in plain sight, but players tend to miss out on them because they don't know where to look.

God of War Ragnarok Tartarus Rage heavy runic attack for the Blades of Chaos location

To get to the Tartarus Rage heavy runic attack for the Blades of Chaos, players will first have to make their way to Midgard. Unlike many other runic attacks in the game, this runic attack can be found inside a Raider Hideout.

Since it's inside a hideout, it's guarded by enemies, so players will have to defeat the raiders inside this hideout before they can make a move for this chest in the area. The fight is rather simple as there aren't many strong bosses inside the Raider Hideout. As a bonus, Freya also accompanies Kratos during this leg of the story as a handy aide in battle.

Once they've defeated the enemies in the room, players will have to make their way to the right side of the room where the chest can be found. Inside this legendary chest is the Tartarus Rage Heavy Runic attack for the Blades of Chaos in God of War Ragnarok.

What does the Tartarus Rage heavy runic attack for the Blades of Chaos do in God of War Ragnarok?

Runic attacks are powered by runes. Once this rune is fused with Blades of Chaos, players will be able to use the Tartarus Rage heavy runic attack in battle.

Now, these runic attacks come with a hefty cooldown that ensures that these attacks can't be used continuously in the game. The Tartarus Rage comes with a 129 second cooldown in the game.

When players activate this attack, Kratos slams both the blades into the ground one by one. This staggers enemies and then launches them into the air as well. Being a heavy attack, it deals two points of damage and burns and stuns the enemies as well. This attack can be easily used to create some distance between Kratos and the enemy, with the burn and stun debuffs being an additional bonus.

At the end of the day, the choice of runic attacks that a player make relies somewhat on the playstyle that they choose to adapt. There are around 28 runic attacks to choose from in God of War Ragnarok, with each conforming to a specific type of playstyle.

