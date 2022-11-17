God of War Ragnarok: Where to get Breath of Thamur runic attack for Leviathan Axe

The Leviathan Axe is a brilliant early-game weapon to have in God of War Ragnarok. It is pretty easy to use during short-range combat and also has the Leviathan skill tree, which offers a balanced mix of long-range abilities for the axe.

Apart from getting new skills, players also have to keep looking for the best runic attack for the weapon to complement their style of play. There are light runic attacks as well as heavy ones to consider in this regard.

Breath of Thamur is a heavy runic attack in God of War Ragnarok that deals a massive amount of area damage. It’s a move that comes in handy when Kratos is fighting multiple enemies simultaneously. This guide will help the reader get their hands on Breath of Thamur.

Finding Breath of Thamur in God of War Ragnarok

The chest containing Breath of Thamur is located in the Niflheim realm (Image via Santa Monica Studio)

The Breath of Thamur runic attack can be found in a chest located near the Raven Tree in the Niflheim region. However, opening the chest isn't that simple. To do that, you will need to possess 28 Ravens.

The green Ravens will appear throughout the Niflheim realm. You have to kill 28 of them to get the rewards from the chest. Once all 28 Raven corpses have been acquired, head back to the Raven Tree location to unlock the chest and collect the Breath of Thamur heavy runic attack for the Leviathan Axe.

It is also worth mentioning that by killing 48 more Ravens, gamers can unlock the Finger of Ruin heavy runic attack for Draupnir Spear later in the game.

How to get Breath of Thamur runic attack from shop?

The location of the chest in the Muspelheim region that contains Chest of Surtr (Image via Santa Monica Studio)

Alternatively, you may also opt to purchase the Breath of Thamur Runic Attack from the shop for 100 Smoldering Ember, 10 Crest of Flame, five Greater Crest of Flame, and one Crest of Surtr.

Getting the Crest of Surtr can be a little tricky. It is a crafting material in God of War Ragnarok. To get the item in God of War Ragnarok, you need to complete the Trials located in the Muspelheim region.

After the tough battles offered by the Trial, you'll get a range of items as well as upgrades from two Muspelheim time trial chests. This includes materials such as moldering Ember, Crest of Flame, and the heavily sought-after Chest of Surtr. Moreover, upon completing the Muspelheim Trials at the Gold level, you will be rewarded with three Chests of Surtr.

The Breath of Thamur is a mighty ability where Kratos charges up his Leviathan Axe and deals a massive amount of ice damage to an extremely large area. If surrounded by enemies, he can unleash hell upon his enemies with this particular move.

