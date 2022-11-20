God of War Ragnarok: Where to find Helios Flare Blades of Chaos Light Runic attack

Blades of Chaos in God of War Ragnarok are a very handy weapon. Players can use these weapons to reach and destroy distant objects. Not only that, these blades can be used to whip up some really unnatural combos that can be used to deal a lot of damage to enemies in the game.

There are a total of three weapons that Kratos can use in God of War Ragnarok. The first is his trusty Leviathan Axe. The other is his Draupnir Spear and finally, it's the Blades of Chaos.

Each and every weapon in the game has its own set of light and heavy runic attacks which amplify its effect. These attacks can be unlocked by collecting runes that are spread out throughout the game. Every rune in the game corresponds to either a heavy runic attack or a light runic attack.

God of War Ragnarok Helios Flare light runic attack for the Blades of Chaos location

To find this light runic attack in God of War Ragnarok, players will have to make their way to The Abandoned Village in Vanaheim. Interestingly enough, this chest can be collected right after the boss battle against Fiske, one of Odin's lieutenants in the game.

After defeating Fiske, here's what players need to do in order to collect the Helios Flare light runic attack for the Blades of Chaos:

After Fiske has been defeated, players will have to take the path on the right.

Once on this path, players will have to continue until they come across a crane which is in front of a glowing cave.

The ledge right on top of the entrance to the area contains the Legendary Chest with the light runic attack.

To make their way to this area, players will first need to head inside the cave and then destroy the pillar.

This will now allow players to move the crane. The Leviathan Axe can be used effectively to rotate the crane.

Firstly, players will have to rotate the crane to the opposite side of the room, i.e., opposite to the area from which Kratos came in.

Players will then have to use their Blades of Chaos to swing up and climb onto the ledge.

They will then have to rotate the crane once again to make their way to the Legendary Chest that is right opposite to them at this point of time.

This is one of the more difficult Legendary Chests in the game because it can only be earned after the boss fight in this area has been completed. But given that the chest containing the runic attack is in an area where a story mission also occurs, the game somewhat makes sure that Guardians can get their hands on this runic attack the first time they pass through this area.

However, if someone does miss it on their first run, they can definitely come back and collect it at a later time.

What does the Helios Flare light runic attack do in God of War Ragnarok?

Since it's a light runic attack, the Helios Flare does not do a large amount of damage. However, it does burn enemies and stuns them too. Moreover, given that it's a light runic attack, it comes with a cooldown of 52 seconds only. Overall, this light runic attack is a nice one to have and can come in handy during each and every battle in God of War Ragnarok.

