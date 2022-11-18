God of War Ragnarok: Where to find Huldra Charge Draupnir Spear Light Runic attack

The Draupnir Spear in God of War Ragnarok is a rather interesting weapon. It's a spear, but it has replicating properties. In fact, it can be used to impale multiple targets and then be detonated, so that all the targets are either damaged or destroyed at the same time.

The replicating property that the Draupnir Spear has is exploited by Kratos in God of War Ragnarok. Once obtained, Kratos can use this spear to open multiple Nornir Chests which require the runestones to be destroyed at the same time. Other than that, the spear is a wonderful melee weapon as well and fits exceptionally well into Kratos' arsenal.

Just like the other two weapons under his command, the Draupnir Spear also has a set of light and heavy runic attacks. The runes corresponding to these attacks can be found in Legendary Chests, which are spread out throughout the nine realms in God of War Ragnarok.

God of War Ragnarok Huldra Charge Draupnir Spear light runic attack location

This is probably one of the easiest runic attacks for players to find in God of War Ragnarok. In fact, it's tied to the quest through which Kratos gets his hand on the Draupnir Spear.

The quest is known as Forging Destiny. This quest tasks Kratos with finding a weapon that can be used against an opponent who can predict all his moves. Given that the Draupnir Spear has the ability to self-replicate, it's difficult to predict in battle what this spear will end up doing.

To pick up the Huldra Charge light runic attack for the Draupnir Spear, players will have to first collect the spear from the Lady of the Lake, and then make their way to Sindri's house.

They will be able to pick up the rune corresponding to the Huldra Charge light runic attack from here. Being a light runic attack, the Huldra Charge does a decent amount of damage, while stunning enemies slightly.

What does the Huldra Charge light runic attack for the Draupnir Spear do?

Truth be told, it isn't a very fancy attack. Whenever players activate this attack, Kratos will be shielded by a gust of wind while charging at the enemy. Now, it's not that great an attack, and there are some really amazing runic attacks for the Draupnir Spear available in God of War Ragnarok.

However, given that it's the first spear-based runic attack that players will come across, it's a good one to start out with. Not only that, players can use this attack to get used to the feel of the spear itself. Newer players might have a tough time managing their way with this spear while charging at enemies, so a shield does come in handy.

The only downside to this attack is the fact that it has an 89-second cooldown. To sum it up, the Draupnir Spear is an interesting weapon. Players can get really creative when using this weapon on the battlefield against enemies that love getting up close and personal. But other than in battle, this spear can be a handy tool when it comes to traversing through the worlds in God of War Ragnarok.

