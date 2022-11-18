God of War Ragnarok: Where to find Thrust of a Thousand Soldiers light runic attack for the Draupnir Spear

The powerful Draupnir Spear is the third weapon that Kratos gets to wield in God of War Ragnarok and is introduced towards the end of the game in the Forging Destiny mission. True to its nature, the Draupnir Spear is a versatile weapon that has great utility in both close-quarters and long-range combat.

The spear hurling skills from the Ranged branch of the Draupnir’s skill tree are highly damaging abilities that can deal damage to multiple enemies at once. When it comes to runic attacks, the Draupnir Spear has a fairly decent mix of melee as well as area damage skills.

Thrust of a Thousand Soldiers is one such light runic attack that can be attached to the Draupnir Spear. This guide will walk you through all the steps required to obtain this light runic attack.

Where to get the Thrust of a Thousand Soldiers light runic attack in God of War Ragnarok

Head to the Helheim realm and move towards the red horseshoe mark on the map (Image via Santa Monica Studio)

The Thrust of a Thousand Soldier Runic Attack can be found inside a legendary chest in the Helheim realm. Once in the Helheim realm, head towards the Path of the Reunion to face a mini-boss named Hel-Traveler.

It should be noted that Hel-Travelers have a cunning trick up their sleeve, where they unleash a magical blast from time to time that releases an inescapable shockwave. However, players can stop them from using this move by quickly hurling their Axe or Spear at them, preferably with stun effects.

In general, defeating the Hel-Traveler mini-boss is not that hard, as players just need to concentrate and learn how to predict the timing of the attacks.

After beating the Hel-Traveler, open the gates that he was guarding using the wheel. When the wheel is in rotation, players need to freeze the gate using their Leviathan Axe and Sigil Arrow skills.

Continue forward along the path that gets revealed after opening the gate. Be prepared to fend off some more enemies along the way. Keep moving forward until a path that leads to the right can be seen.

Players will need to head to the right and keep clearing their way forward by using their Draupnir Spear until they find an alcove to the left. The secret chest containing the Thrust of a Thousand Soldiers light runic attack will be lying there on the alcove.

God of War Ragnarok: Thrust of a Thousand Soldiers Overview

The Thrust of a Thousand Spear can be attached and upgraded further, like every other light runic attack in God of War Ragnarok (Image via Santa Monica Studio)

The Thrust of a Thousand Soldiers is quite possibly the most powerful light runic attack available for the Draupnir Spear. Upon activation, Kratos performs a flurry of stabs with his Spear, with the possibility of even embedding spears in enemies. If combined with the Draupnir’s Call skill where the embedded spears implode, Kratos can deal incredible damage with this weapon in God of War Ragnarok.

Poll : 0 votes