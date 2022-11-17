God of War Ragnarok: Where to find Leviathan’s Roar heavy runic attack for Leviathan Axe

God of War Ragnarok players can improve upon Kratos’ arsenal of weapons in a variety of ways. One method of upgrading his weapons is by means of runic attacks.

Runic attacks can be light or heavy. They have a marked effect on Kratos’s ability to dish out damage to foes. This guide focuses on the heavy runic attack of the Leviathan Axe called the Leviathan’s Roar.

Leviathan’s Roar can be found in God of War Ragnarok's Vanaheim realm

Leviathan’s Roar can be found near Freyr’s camp in Vanaheim. To obtain it, you can follow the steps given below:

Head to the Eastern Barri Woods from Freyr’s camp.

Kratos will have to face off against a Forest Ancient here. Dispose of the foe quickly and continue to the right.

Follow the ruins and jump onto the next platform.

Climb upward and then drop down to the ground on your right.

Turn left and climb up the wall next to a brazier.

Traverse forward through a few obstacles to reach a chest.

Get near the chest to unlock it, as prompted by the game.

The chest will reward you with the Leviathan’s Roar heavy rune.

What does the Leviathan’s Roar heavy runic attack do?

Leviathan’s Roar is of great use to the Leviathan Axe. Using this runic attack, Kratos can throw the weapon at enemies and summon it back after dealing massive damage.

Kratos is fully protected when using Leviathan’s Roar. This runic attack is effective against large groups of foes as well as bosses. It exhibits an impressive range of attack but cannot stun enemies.

What are runic attacks in God of War Ragnarok?

Runic attacks are unique skills that can be equipped on Kratos’ weapons. Players can equip a maximum of two runic skills per weapon (one light and one heavy).

These runic attacks have various effects on the weapons. They can augment the damage dealt by Kratos when wielding one.

Certain runic attacks are capable of physical damage, while others are imbued with elemental damage. Furthermore, each one can be improved upon by up to three levels to increase its effectiveness.

Since these runic attacks need a countermeasure to prevent them from breaking game balance, they come bundled with a long cooldown before each successive use.

What weapons does Kratos use in God of War Ragnarok?

Kratos primarily uses four weapons in God of War Ragnarok:

The Leviathan Axe: The Leviathan Axe returns from the previous game and is a powerful frost-imbued weapon. The weapon can be thrown and summoned back like a boomerang at will. Additionally, it can also stun and freeze targeted enemies.

Shields: The shields in Ragnarok have been tweaked to be more offensive. It is retractable and can be used to both parry and block attacks.

Blades of Chaos: The Blades of Chaos are iconic to the God of War franchise and make a return in Ragnarok. Chained to Kratos's wrists, these blades are imbued with fire and can slice through enemies like a hot knife through butter, making quick work of hordes of enemies. They can also be used to traverse several platforming sections.

Draupnir Spear: This is the third weapon unlockable in the game and is gifted by the lady of the Forge to Kratos. It can create copies of itself that can also detonate. The weapon is incredibly potent for long-ranged attacks and can imbue itself with wind.

God of War Ragnarok was released on November 9, 2022, for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 4 Pro, and PlayStation 5 lineup of consoles.

