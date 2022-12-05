God of War Ragnarok: Where to find Wrath of the Frost Ancient Leviathan Axe Light Runic Attack

In God of War Ragnarok, players will be presented with the opportunity to wield three different weapons: the Leviathan Axe, the Draupnir Spear, and the Blades of Chaos. These can be retrofitted with Runes, which offer Runic Attacks.

There are two specific types of these moves: Heavy and Light. In God of War Ragnarok, several of these are available for each weapon. The Wrath of the Frost Ancient is a Light Runic Attack for the Leviathan Axe. Here's a quick rundown of where you can find it and what it does in the game.

God of War Ragnarok Wrath of the Frost Ancient Light Runic Attack for Leviathan Axe location

Under ideal circumstances, most Heavy and Light Runic Attacks in Ragnarok are locked inside Legendary Chests that are scattered throughout the nine realms. Usually, these are guarded either by a handful of enemies or hidden behind breakable environmental objects.

This Light Runic Attack for the Leviathan Axe can be found during the mission known as The Reckoning. In it, Kratos, Sindri, and Freya travel together, trying to find a way to reverse a curse cast on the Vanir Goddess by Odin, due to which she can't travel through realms. The entire Reckoning questline revolves around removing the curse.

To do so, you will have to make your way to Vanaheim and then through the Southern Wilds in God of War Ragnarok. Once you have made your way to the Abandoned Market, you will have to stick to the left side of the area. A little ahead, close to the large tree roots, is a small crawl space.

You will have to make your way through it. Soon, you'll come across a Legendary Chest. The Wrath of the Frost Ancient Light Runic attack for the Leviathan Axe can be found inside it.

Is the Wrath of the Frost Ancient Light Runic Attack any good in God of War Ragnarok?

The Wrath of the Frost Ancient is a rather interesting Runic Attack. When equipped, you can use your Leviathan Axe to fire a frost beam at the enemy, who will take three points of frost debuff and one stack of damage. You can use the R1 button to extend the duration of the frost beam. It's also worth mentioning that this move has a cooldown of 132 seconds.

The utility of this Runic attack depends highly on the playstyle adopted by the player. Although it isn't damaging enough, it can be used to slow down enemies. Moreover, if the frost debuff crosses a certain level, foes get frozen in their tracks. This attack is very effective when it comes to controlling crowds in God of War Ragnarok.

Ragnarok is the latest game in the God of War series, which was released in November of this year. The title is currently only available on Sony's PlayStation 4 and 5.

