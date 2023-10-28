Goddess of Victory Nikke first anniversary livestream highlights: New Nikkes, free rewards, and more

Goddess of Victory Nikke, one of the most popular gacha RPGs by South Korean company Shift Up, is celebrating its first anniversary this November. The developer recently hosted a live show on the title’s official YouTube channel to inform fans about all the upcoming content in the game, including a new update called Red Ash and two chapters (25 and 26).

The anniversary update will debut two new Nikkes, a mini-game, skins, and a rapture. In addition to this content, fans can expect a ton of freebies, including 106 free recruit opportunities.

This article provides key highlights of Goddess of Victory Nikke’s first anniversary livestream hosted on October 27, 2023.

Major highlights of Goddess of Victory Nikke’s first anniversary livestream

New Nikkes

Pick up banner for Red Hood in Goddess of Victory Nikke (Image via Shift Up)

Two Goddess of Victory Nikke characters are debuting in the game's upcoming version update, Red Hood and Snow White: Innocent Days. Here are their details:

Red Hood

Red Hood can use her Burst Skill in various stages. Depending on the stage, the ability can recover her HP, increase her teammates’ damage, and unleash high-damage attacks.

Grade: SSR

SSR Type: Attacker

Attacker Weapon: Sniper Rifle

Sniper Rifle Code: Iron

Iron Skill 1: Glaring Eyes

Glaring Eyes Skill 2: Wild Tooth

Wild Tooth Burst Skill: Red Wolf

Red Wolf Burst Stages: I to III

Snow White: Innocent Days

Snow White Innocent Days in Goddess of Victory Nikke (Image via Shift Up)

Depending on the number of basic attacks Snow White hits, she can withstand damage from multiple enemies. She can even prevent missile attacks. Her Seven Dwarves IV deals low damage but can unleash an array of attacks.

Grade: SSR

SSR Type: Attacker

Attacker Weapon: Assault Rifle

Assault Rifle Code: Iron

Iron Skill 1: Seven Dwarves V&VI

Seven Dwarves V&VI Skill 2: Seven Dwarves IV

Seven Dwarves IV Burst Skill: Seven Dwarves III

Seven Dwarves III Burst Stage: III

Goddess of Victory Nikke's first anniversary free rewards

Goddess of Victory Nikke's first anniversary free rewards (Image via Shift Up)

Commanders can get tons of freebies by logging in to Goddess of Victory Nikke, playing the new mini-game, and more. The rewards include free pulls of up to 106. Here are the details:

The developer will send a first-anniversary celebration gift, 10 Advanced Recruit Vouchers, and 10 Recruit Vouchers to all commanders in-game mail on November 4.

Players can log in after the update to claim 25 Advanced Recruit Vouchers.

Players can join the new story event Red Ash and get 10 Advanced Recruit Vouchers and 15 Recruit Vouchers.

One can play the mini-game and get 10 Advanced Recruit Vouchers, a Frame, Synchro Expansion, and 1st Present.

Commanders can obtain Red Hood free daily gacha (21 recruitment opportunities) by logging into the title.

Players can also get four Snow White: Innocent Days for free after the anniversary update.

Moreover, Shift Up has released one redemption code on their X handle and another hidden in the livestream. Here are the details:

1STANNIVSHOW: Gem × 300, Growth Set (12 Hours) × 1, Ultra Boost Module × 50, and Darling for a Day × 5

1STANNIVERSARYWITHU: Recruit Vouchers × 10

More content

A new Rapture, Ultra in Goddess of Victory Nikke (Image via Shift Up)

Here are the details of all the other content coming to this mobile gacha title in the first-anniversary update:

An extension of the main storyline with two new chapters (25 and 26) will be released after the update arrives.

A new Rapture, Ultra, will debut in the new chapters. It resembles a prototype and is a superior model of the Blacksmith, releasing toxins and polluted toxins from its mouth.

A new mini-game, Memory of Goddess, will be available after the update.

A new costume, Banquet Witch for Harran, will be available from the first-anniversary pass, and Nostalgia for Dorothy from the first-anniversary costume gacha.

Additionally, the title will receive Annual Event and Update optimization. The details are listed below:

Weekend Bonanza Event: The Interception and Simulation Room will give a double drop every weekend after the update. Moreover, completing daily missions grants additional rewards.

The Interception and Simulation Room will give a double drop every weekend after the update. Moreover, completing daily missions grants additional rewards. New Character Test Function: Players will be able to play pick-up character trials in Shooting Range with exclusive character experience for returning commanders.

Players will be able to play pick-up character trials in Shooting Range with exclusive character experience for returning commanders. Outpost Update: The daily Outpost Defense reward limit will increase.

The daily Outpost Defense reward limit will increase. Lost Sector and Tower: New stages for Lost Sector and Tower.

New stages for Lost Sector and Tower. Skill Reset Limited-Time event: The event will return for a limited time after the update.

Players can also participate in the first anniversary Global Creator Contest, which will run until December 31, 2023. Winners can get an iPhone, iPad, Amazon Gift Cards, and an Anniversary Celebration Theme Badge set as rewards. The categories in the contest are Fan Art, Music and Video, Cosplay, and Easter Egg. Interested fans can check out the rules on the title’s official website.