Gran Turismo 7 player devises script for AFK credit-farming as Polyphony introduces a car worth 18 million credits

Some users have stated just how long good cars take to unlock in Gran Turismo 7. A few have created scripts and devised techniques to farm credits quickly. One such player has created an AFK script that will help players earn credits without playing the game.

Gran Turismo 7's journey has been hit hard by fans’ reactions over its implementation of microtransactions. When the news of buying credits with money broke, it created a fury amongst many. Some did defend the issue by stating that credits can be earned from races. The situation turned worse with patch 1.07, which nerfed the rewards from several races.

As a game alone, the quality and execution of Gran Turismo 7 is top-notch. There's no doubt over the quality of work Polyphony Digital has done in building the game. However, issues with microtransactions can't be ruled out, especially after the way the rewards have been nerfed.

Gran Turismo 7 players devise methods to farm credits

Credits are perhaps the most essential element of the game. From buying new cards to upgrading the existing ones, players need credits for almost everything in the game. It's for the same reason why players are vexed over Polyphony Digital recent nerf of post-race rewards.

The prices of some of the more valuable cars have been more problematic for the players. Everyone wants to own different vehicles in a game that's about racing. Polyphony Digital's intentions seem to be counter-intuitive to the timing as players now have to work even harder or spend real money.

A gamer by the name of Septomor, as per their PSNProfile, has devised a script. The script exploits the PS Remote Play app on a player's PC. By using the script, players will be able to earn credits without playing.

Based on the descriptions, it's pretty clear what the motivation of Septomor is. The user has even stated the steps on how to use the script.

"I know with nerfs people are not happy and are probably turned off by the enormous grind, or at least I am. So here are some scripts, created to adjust for those nerfs. Windows only for the time being."

If scripts are too hard to understand, there's an alternative in the form of a video. The video, uploaded by iLLmatic, allows players to farm a lot of credits in a short period of time and shows them how to use Septomor's method.

Gran Turismo 7 introduces a new car worth 18 million in-game credits amidst player outrage

These exploits come when fans' sentiments are firmly against microtransactions. For a layman, it might not seem so bad in the beginning. The gravity of the scenario becomes clear when one observes the price of rarer cars.

YouTuber Don Joewon Song sent out a tweet earlier that clearly showcased the amount of grind required for rarer cars. The car in question is the Porsche 917K '70. The tweet shows the car being brought into the game following the controversy. Despite the recent backlash, the car costs a whopping 18 million credits.

This amounts to £288 in terms of real-life money if one buys 18 million credits. Alternatively, players will need to farm the best race 663 times with other things remaining constant.

The situation has caused many players to seek methods of farming credits due to the amount required for unique cars. There may likely be alternate methods in the coming days.

However, the primary solution will be for Polyphony Digital to take steps to resolve the issue. The game's user reviews on Metacritic have taken a pounding over the same issue. In short, Gran Turismo 7's future hangs at a delicate point, and Polyphony’s next step remains to be seen.

