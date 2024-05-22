Gray Zone Warfare downtime today (May 22): Patch 1 release, when will servers be back online?

The Gray Zone Warfare downtime is scheduled for today, May 22, 2024, at 7 am ET. With Patch 1 of the game just around the corner, the game's servers will be offline for maintenance. Once the server maintenance, which is expected to take one hour, is complete, the patch will go live, allowing players to rejoin the action with the latest updates.

That said, in this article, we will take a closer look at the Gray Zone Warfare downtime for all regions and the Patch 1 release date and time for all regions.

Gray Zone Warfare downtime for all regions

As mentioned, the Gray Zone Warfare downtime is scheduled for May 22, 2024, at 7 am ET. However, depending on your region, the time might vary. Here's when the game's servers will go offline for all regions:

Pacific Time (PT) : May 22, 2024, 4:00 am

: May 22, 2024, 4:00 am Mountain Time (MT) : May 22, 2024, 5:00 am

: May 22, 2024, 5:00 am Central Time (CT) : May 22, 2024, 6:00 am

: May 22, 2024, 6:00 am Greenwich Mean Time (GMT/UTC) : May 22, 2024, 11:00 am

: May 22, 2024, 11:00 am Central European Time (CET) : May 22, 2024, 1:00 pm

: May 22, 2024, 1:00 pm Eastern European Time (EET) : May 22, 2024, 2:00 pm

: May 22, 2024, 2:00 pm Moscow Standard Time (MSK) : May 22, 2024, 2:00 pm

: May 22, 2024, 2:00 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) : May 22, 2024, 4:30 pm

: May 22, 2024, 4:30 pm Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST) : May 22, 2024, 9:00 pm

: May 22, 2024, 9:00 pm Japan Standard Time (JST) : May 22, 2024, 8:00 pm

: May 22, 2024, 8:00 pm China Standard Time (CST): May 22, 2024, 7:00 pm

The servers will be offline for an hour, after which the Gray Zone Warfare Patch 1 will go live. This means the servers will be down for an hour starting May 22, 2024, at 7 am ET and will go online on May 22, 2024, at 8 am ET. Check the section below to know when the 'Patch 1' will go live for all regions.

Gray Zone Warfare Patch 1 release date and time for all regions

An hour after the Grazy Zone Warfare downtime, Patch 1 will go live i.e., on May 22, 2024, at 8 am ET. Here's the exact time for all regions:

Pacific Time (PT): May 22, 2024, 5:00 am

May 22, 2024, 5:00 am Mountain Time (MT): May 22, 2024, 6:00 am

May 22, 2024, 6:00 am Central Time (CT): May 22, 2024, 7:00 am

May 22, 2024, 7:00 am Greenwich Mean Time (GMT/UTC): May 22, 2024, 12:00 pm

May 22, 2024, 12:00 pm Central European Time (CET): May 22, 2024, 1:00 pm

May 22, 2024, 1:00 pm Eastern European Time (EET): May 22, 2024, 2:00 pm

May 22, 2024, 2:00 pm Moscow Standard Time (MSK): May 22, 2024, 3:00 pm

May 22, 2024, 3:00 pm Indian Standard Time (IST): May 22, 2024, 5:30 pm

May 22, 2024, 5:30 pm Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST): May 23, 2024, 12:00 am (next day)

May 23, 2024, 12:00 am (next day) Japan Standard Time (JST): May 22, 2024, 9:00 pm

May 22, 2024, 9:00 pm China Standard Time (CST): May 22, 2024, 8:00 pm

That covers everything there is to know about the Gray Zone Warfare downtime today (May 22) and the Patch 1 release date and time.

