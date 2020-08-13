GTA 5: Full List of Car Cheats for PS4/Xbox One/PC

The GTA franchise and Cheat Codes have a long and storied relationship. Rockstar Games has been pretty consistent with its commitment of providing fun cheat codes for fans of the GTA franchise.

It is almost impossible to have memories of playing GTA without ever using a single cheat code. While cheat codes have become very rare in today's triple-a landscape, Rockstar has always made it a point to include them in GTA games.

The GTA franchise has been known to incorporate cheat codes since the very start, and over the years, they have become integral to the GTA experience. Fans still fondly look back on their memories of flying a jet through Los Santos in GTA San Andreas.

Here is a list of all the cheat codes for vehicles in GTA V. Note, much like its predecessor- GTA IV, players can enter phone numbers to activate cheat codes as well.

GTA V Full List of Vehicle cheats on all platforms

(source: eurogamer)

Caddy Vehicle

PS3 / PS4 - O, L1, Left, R1, L2, X, R1, L1, O, X

- O, L1, Left, R1, L2, X, R1, L1, O, X Xbox One / Xbox 360 - B, LB, Left, RB, LT, A, RB, LB, B, A

- B, LB, Left, RB, LT, A, RB, LB, B, A PC - HOLEIN1

- HOLEIN1 Cell Phone - 1-999-4653-461

Comet

PS3 / PS4 - R1, O, R2, Right, L1, L2, X, X, Square, R1

- R1, O, R2, Right, L1, L2, X, X, Square, R1 Xbox One / Xbox 360 - RB, B, RT, Right, LB, LT, A, A, X, RB

- RB, B, RT, Right, LB, LT, A, A, X, RB PC - COMET

- COMET Cell Phone - 1-999-266-38

Rapid GT

PS3 / PS4 - R2, L1, O, Right, L1, R1, Right, Left, O, R2

- R2, L1, O, Right, L1, R1, Right, Left, O, R2 Xbox One / Xbox 360 - RT, LB, B, Right, LB, RB, Right, Left, B, RT

- RT, LB, B, Right, LB, RB, Right, Left, B, RT PC - RAPIDGT

- RAPIDGT Cell Phone - 1-999-727-4348

Stretch Limo

PS3 / PS4 - R2, Right, L2, Left, Left, R1, L1, O, Right

- R2, Right, L2, Left, Left, R1, L1, O, Right Xbox One / Xbox 360 - RT, Right, LT, Left, Left, RB, LB, B, Right

- RT, Right, LT, Left, Left, RB, LB, B, Right PC - VINEWOOD

- VINEWOOD Cell Phone - 1-999-846-39663

Garbage Truck

PS3 / PS4 - Circle, R1, Circle, R1, Left, Left, R1, L1, Circle, Right

- Circle, R1, Circle, R1, Left, Left, R1, L1, Circle, Right Xbox One / Xbox 360 - B, RB, B, RB, Left, Left, RB, LB, B, Right

- B, RB, B, RB, Left, Left, RB, LB, B, Right PC - TRASHED

- TRASHED Cell Phone - 1-999-872-7433

BMX

PS3 / PS4 - Left, Left, Right, Right, Left, Right, Square, O, Triangle, R1, R2

- Left, Left, Right, Right, Left, Right, Square, O, Triangle, R1, R2 Xbox One / Xbox 360 - Left, Left, Right, Right, Left, Right, X, B,Y, RB, RT

- Left, Left, Right, Right, Left, Right, X, B,Y, RB, RT PC - BANDIT

- BANDIT Cell Phone - 1-999-226-348

Maibatsu Sanchez

PS3 / PS4 - Left, Left, Right, Right, Left, Right, Square, O, Triangle, R1, R2

- Left, Left, Right, Right, Left, Right, Square, O, Triangle, R1, R2 Xbox One / Xbox 360 - B, A, LB, B, B, LB, B, RB, RT, LT, LB, LB

- B, A, LB, B, B, LB, B, RB, RT, LT, LB, LB PC - OFFROAD

- OFFROAD Cell Phone - 1-999-633-7623

Shitzu PCJ 600

PS3 / PS4 - R1, Right, Left, Right, R2, Left, Right, Square, Right, L2, L1, L1

- R1, Right, Left, Right, R2, Left, Right, Square, Right, L2, L1, L1 Xbox One / Xbox 360 - RB, Right, Left, Right, RT, Left, Right, X, Right, LT, LB, LB

- RB, Right, Left, Right, RT, Left, Right, X, Right, LT, LB, LB PC - ROCKET

- ROCKET Cell Phone - 1-999-762-538

Buzzard Helicopter

PS3 / PS4 - O, O, L1, O, O, O, L1, L2, R1, Triangle, O, Triangle

- O, O, L1, O, O, O, L1, L2, R1, Triangle, O, Triangle Xbox One / Xbox 360 - B, B, LB, B,B,B,LB, LT, RB, Y, B, Y

- B, B, LB, B,B,B,LB, LT, RB, Y, B, Y PC - BUZZOFF

- BUZZOFF Cell Phone - 1-999-289-9633

Duster Plane

PS3 / PS4 - Right, Left, R1, R1, R1, Left, Triangle, Triangle, X, O, L1, L1

- Right, Left, R1, R1, R1, Left, Triangle, Triangle, X, O, L1, L1 Xbox One / Xbox 360 - Right, Left, RB, RB, RB, Left, Y, Y, A, B, LB, LB

- Right, Left, RB, RB, RB, Left, Y, Y, A, B, LB, LB PC - FLYSPRAY

- FLYSPRAY Cell Phone - 1-999-359-77729

Stunt Plane

PS3 / PS4 - O, Right, L1, L2, Left, R1, L1, L1, Left, Left, X, Triangle

- O, Right, L1, L2, Left, R1, L1, L1, Left, Left, X, Triangle Xbox One / Xbox 360 - B, Right, LB, LT, Left, RB, LB, LB, Left, Left, A, Y

- B, Right, LB, LT, Left, RB, LB, LB, Left, Left, A, Y PC - BARNSTORM

- BARNSTORM Cell Phone - 1-999-227-678-676

Duke O'Death Car

PS3 / PS4 - Dial 1-999-332-84227

- Dial 1-999-332-84227 Xbox One / Xbox 360 - Dial 1-999-332-84227

- Dial 1-999-332-84227 PC - DEATHCAR

- DEATHCAR Cell Phone - 1-999-332-84227

Kraken Sub

PS3 / PS4 - Dial 1-999-282-2537

- Dial 1-999-282-2537 Xbox One / Xbox 360 - Dial 1-999-282-2537

- Dial 1-999-282-2537 PC - BUBBLES

- BUBBLES Cell Phone - 1-999-282-2537

Dodo Airplane