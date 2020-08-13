Create
GTA 5: Full List of Car Cheats for PS4/Xbox One/PC

(image credits: screen rant)
Rahul Bhushan
ANALYST
Modified 13 Aug 2020, 18:00 IST
Feature
The GTA franchise and Cheat Codes have a long and storied relationship. Rockstar Games has been pretty consistent with its commitment of providing fun cheat codes for fans of the GTA franchise.

It is almost impossible to have memories of playing GTA without ever using a single cheat code. While cheat codes have become very rare in today's triple-a landscape, Rockstar has always made it a point to include them in GTA games.

The GTA franchise has been known to incorporate cheat codes since the very start, and over the years, they have become integral to the GTA experience. Fans still fondly look back on their memories of flying a jet through Los Santos in GTA San Andreas.

Here is a list of all the cheat codes for vehicles in GTA V. Note, much like its predecessor- GTA IV, players can enter phone numbers to activate cheat codes as well.

GTA V Full List of Vehicle cheats on all platforms

(source: eurogamer)

Caddy Vehicle

  • PS3 / PS4 - O, L1, Left, R1, L2, X, R1, L1, O, X
  • Xbox One / Xbox 360 - B, LB, Left, RB, LT, A, RB, LB, B, A
  • PC - HOLEIN1
  • Cell Phone - 1-999-4653-461
Comet

  • PS3 / PS4 - R1, O, R2, Right, L1, L2, X, X, Square, R1
  • Xbox One / Xbox 360 - RB, B, RT, Right, LB, LT, A, A, X, RB
  • PC - COMET
  • Cell Phone - 1-999-266-38

Rapid GT

  • PS3 / PS4 - R2, L1, O, Right, L1, R1, Right, Left, O, R2
  • Xbox One / Xbox 360 - RT, LB, B, Right, LB, RB, Right, Left, B, RT
  • PC - RAPIDGT
  • Cell Phone - 1-999-727-4348

Stretch Limo

  • PS3 / PS4 - R2, Right, L2, Left, Left, R1, L1, O, Right
  • Xbox One / Xbox 360 - RT, Right, LT, Left, Left, RB, LB, B, Right
  • PC - VINEWOOD
  • Cell Phone - 1-999-846-39663

Garbage Truck

  • PS3 / PS4 - Circle, R1, Circle, R1, Left, Left, R1, L1, Circle, Right
  • Xbox One / Xbox 360 - B, RB, B, RB, Left, Left, RB, LB, B, Right
  • PC - TRASHED
  • Cell Phone - 1-999-872-7433

BMX

  • PS3 / PS4 - Left, Left, Right, Right, Left, Right, Square, O, Triangle, R1, R2
  • Xbox One / Xbox 360 - Left, Left, Right, Right, Left, Right, X, B,Y, RB, RT
  • PC - BANDIT
  • Cell Phone - 1-999-226-348

Maibatsu Sanchez

  • PS3 / PS4 - Left, Left, Right, Right, Left, Right, Square, O, Triangle, R1, R2
  • Xbox One / Xbox 360 - B, A, LB, B, B, LB, B, RB, RT, LT, LB, LB
  • PC - OFFROAD
  • Cell Phone - 1-999-633-7623

Shitzu PCJ 600

  • PS3 / PS4 - R1, Right, Left, Right, R2, Left, Right, Square, Right, L2, L1, L1
  • Xbox One / Xbox 360 - RB, Right, Left, Right, RT, Left, Right, X, Right, LT, LB, LB
  • PC - ROCKET
  • Cell Phone - 1-999-762-538

Buzzard Helicopter

  • PS3 / PS4 - O, O, L1, O, O, O, L1, L2, R1, Triangle, O, Triangle
  • Xbox One / Xbox 360 - B, B, LB, B,B,B,LB, LT, RB, Y, B, Y
  • PC - BUZZOFF
  • Cell Phone - 1-999-289-9633

Duster Plane

  • PS3 / PS4 - Right, Left, R1, R1, R1, Left, Triangle, Triangle, X, O, L1, L1
  • Xbox One / Xbox 360 - Right, Left, RB, RB, RB, Left, Y, Y, A, B, LB, LB
  • PC - FLYSPRAY
  • Cell Phone - 1-999-359-77729

Stunt Plane

  • PS3 / PS4 - O, Right, L1, L2, Left, R1, L1, L1, Left, Left, X, Triangle
  • Xbox One / Xbox 360 - B, Right, LB, LT, Left, RB, LB, LB, Left, Left, A, Y
  • PC - BARNSTORM
  • Cell Phone - 1-999-227-678-676

Duke O'Death Car

  • PS3 / PS4 - Dial 1-999-332-84227
  • Xbox One / Xbox 360 - Dial 1-999-332-84227
  • PC - DEATHCAR
  • Cell Phone - 1-999-332-84227

Kraken Sub

  • PS3 / PS4 - Dial 1-999-282-2537
  • Xbox One / Xbox 360 - Dial 1-999-282-2537
  • PC - BUBBLES
  • Cell Phone - 1-999-282-2537

Dodo Airplane

  • PS3 / PS4 - Dial 1-999-398-4628
  • Xbox One / Xbox 360 - Dial 1-999-398-4628
  • PC - EXTINCT
  • Cell Phone - 1-999-398-4628
Published 13 Aug 2020, 18:00 IST
GTA 5 Cheats
