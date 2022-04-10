Guardians of the Galaxy wins Canadian Game of the Year 2022, proves that Square Enix's opinion was wrong

Guardians of the Galaxy is perhaps the best example of a great game that has suffered from unrealistic expectations from its publishers. The latest game, based on Marvel's characters, has received a positive reception from the fans. The recent honor it received by becoming the Canadian Game of the Year is a testament to its qualities. It's also a big reason why it puts Square Enix's expectations about it quite surprising.

Earlier in 2022, it was revealed that the Japanese gaming giants aren't happy with the sale figures of the game. It's hard to estimate what Square Enix's expectations were at that point. However, the recent award again points to the fact that the publishers may have been wrong in their estimation.

This award also comes in light of what a Square Enix official had to say about Guardians of the Galaxy entering the Xbox Game Pass. According to the official, Game Pass is helping the game meet the earlier revenue targets.

Guardians of the Galaxy has won Canadian Game of the Year in 2022

Earlier on April 9, the Canadian Game Awards announced several rewards for being the top performer of the concurrent year. There were several top names among the winners, but the Game of the Year award went to Square Enix's Guardians of the Galaxy.

This is not the only major award that the game has been bestowed with. In December last year, it won the Best Game Narrative at The Game Awards 2021. When that award was announced, the issue of its sales hadn't even arisen. Hence, when the news first broke, it was pretty surprising.

The game's entry to the Xbox Game Pass seems to have worked for the developers and the game. With the title's addition to the service, it is now accessible to more than 20 million subscribers. In a recent interview, a Square Enix official said that Microsoft's service is now allowing the game to meet its original targets.

Irrespective of how much the game eventually sells, there is no doubt about its quality and execution. Unlike the Avengers video game, Guardians of the Galaxy always had several positives.

The story is a shining point of the game, and it isn't a surprise why it previously won the best narrative award. The execution of the gameplay is fantastic, and the story feels lively. While the game follows a fresh set of events, it manages to outdo the movies in specific ways.

There are also no live services or microtransactions, although gamers can use different skins. All these items are available within the game and can be obtained from the missions. The game also has a fantastic soundtrack that perfectly suits the overall aesthetics.

There have been rumors that Square Enix has potentially received between $5-$10 million with their game entering the service. But Guardians of the Galaxy's success was already assured by its quality.

The improved revenue and reception will help, and there could even be a sequel. However, the way Square Enix used revenue to consider the quality of Guardians of the Galaxy was improper. The Canadian Game of the Year award is proof of that.

The game offers a brilliant single-play campaign as players get to play as Star-Lord. However, they can simultaneously control the other characters of the group. The star cast includes the likes of Gamora and Rocket Raccoon, among others. The game is available on all major platforms, and existing subscribers of the Xbox Game Pass can enjoy it at no extra cost.

