Guide to Anivia in League of Legends season 13: Runes, Build path, and more

Anivia is a unique and powerful midlaner in League of Legends, capable of catching opponents off-guard with her unexpected abilities. In this guide, we'll provide some tips on playing Anivia for those new to the game. Although she currently has a high win rate and is one of the best champions in solo queue, mastering her kit can be a bit challenging because there are several nuances to her abilities that players should consider.

Brief guide to Anivia in League of Legends season 13

Anivia in League of Legends ideally functions as a scaling mage. She will need to spend a lot of time farming and gaining at least two or three items before being able to fight and make an impact.

However, she is also good at setting up kills as her W ability can block opponents from moving, which in turn, forces them into fights. Her ultimate ability deals a massive area of effect damage that chips down the health of enemies over time.

Apart from that, Anivia's passive provides her with a second life. After she dies for the first time, she turns into an egg. If the egg isn't destroyed by an enemy, then Anivia springs back to life just like a phoenix rising from the ashes.

Obviously, it is very important to remember that this passive has a very long cooldown as well. Hence, diving carelessly into fights is never recommended, and this is one of the biggest challenges that players will face while playing Anivia.

She is very squishy, and unless players remain cautious about their positioning, they will be completely useless in fights.

Rune Path for Anivia in League of Legends

Rune path for Anivia (Image via Riot Games)

Primary Rune (Domination): Electrocute, Cheap Shot, Eyeball Collection, Relentless Hunter

Secondary Rune (Precision): Presence of Mind, Coup de Grace

Item Build

Anivia's item build in League of Legends season 13 is provided below:

Rod of Ages

Archangel's Staff

Rabadon's Deathcap

Void Staff

Zhonya's Hourglass

Sorcerer's Shoes

It is quite clear that Anivia does not have any special requirements with regard to items. Rod of Ages is pretty much the best mage item to opt for currently. Archangel's Staff is also a really good item that provides a massive power spike.

Rabadon's Deathcap and Void Staff are pretty stock standard items, while Zhonya's Hourglass provides defensive utility in case Anivia gets ganked.

Ability Priority

When it comes to abilities, there are two things that players need to prioritize. The first one is the ability to clear waves, and the second one is to lock down enemies and hamper their farm.

Hence, when it comes to ability priority, players need to max out E and Q first and then go for W. The R ability needs to be leveled up whenever possible.

