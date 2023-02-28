Guide to Miss Fortune in League of Legends season 13: Runes, item build and more 

Miss Fortune is one of the strongest and most broken AD Carries in League of Legends. She can deal a lot of damage and easily shred through enemy defenses.

Hence, a brief guide to Miss Fortune, including her Runes, item build, and other details will be discussed briefly in this article. One of the best things about Miss Fortune is that she is easy to play.

Therefore, a new player can easily use her kit to its full potential. The only thing players must be aware of is positioning in team fights, as she can be quite vulnerable while channeling her ultimate.

Full guide to Miss Fortune in League of Legends season 13

Miss Fortune is one of those units that has pretty much everything within her kit. Her Q and E ability can be used to harass enemies in the lane, which makes it borderline obnoxious to play against her.

Her Q ability is also very good at securing kills or the cannon minion. She also has a movement speed boost through her W ability, which allows her to quickly travel to the lane from base.

Miss Fortune is so fast that she is always the first to reach objectives whenever required. Lastly, her ultimate is arguably one of the strongest in the game, where she demolishes enemies as long as she has a set-up.

Miss Fortune's ultimate in League of Legends has a massive conical area of effect; however, she becomes immobile while using her ultimate, which makes her open to enemies.

Therefore, if players are unaware of their positioning in fights, Miss Fortune can die easily; however, just one or two good ultimates can change the course of any fight within League of Legends.

In any case, it is now time to focus on the runes for Miss Fortune.

Rune Path

Miss Fortune Runes for season 13 (Image via Riot Games)

Primary Rune (Precision): Press the Attack, Presence of Mind, Legend: Bloodline, Coup de Grace

Secondary Rune (Inspiration): Magical Footwear, Biscuit Delivery

Thus, regarding rune combination, Miss Fortune is fully focused on enhancing her damage. Press the Attack ensures that she can hit hard throughout the game and shred through her enemies.

Inspiration, on the other hand, ensures that her laning phase goes smoothly, with Biscuit Delivery providing sustainability and Magical Footwear providing her free boots.

Item Build

The item build for Miss Fortune in League of Legends is as follows:

Kraken Slayer

Infinity Edge

Bloodthirster

The Collector

Lord Dominik's Regards'

Berserker's Greaves

Thus, the item build for Miss Fortune is fully focused towards enhancing her damage output within the game. Kraken Slayer and Infinity Edge should always be the first two items. As for the third slot, players should prioritize Bloodthirster, but if they want, they can also go for The Collector.

Lastly, Lord Dominik's Regard is a top-tier item for late game scaling.

Gameplay Guide

A brief gameplay guide for Miss Fortune was already provided in an earlier section. However, players should consider a few other tips when playing her in League of Legends season 13.

Players should focus on maxing her Q ability as that is the primary damage source when the ultimate is unavailable. It is fine to put one point on W and E each, but Q should be prioritized before anything else.

Obviously, her R ability needs to be leveled up whenever possible.

