HAchubby impresses viewers with her recreation of the Lost Ark OST

Popular Korean streamer HAchubby left her viewers enthralled by her perfect recreation of the OST of the popular game Lost Ark. HAchubby, who was a guest on EsfandTV's stream, reproduced the theme song after listening to it only once.

HAchubby is currently visiting Esfand in Austin, Texas. During his latest stream, the latter played a short clip of the game's theme song for HAchubby to listen to. Within moments, the Korean streamer picked up the tune and performed a wonderful rendition that impressed Esfand and his viewers.

HAchubby's rendition of the Lost Ark OST amazes EsfandTV

The Korean streamer's musical talents have often made an appearance on Twitch. However, this particular incident stands out due to the impressive display of her ability to play a tune by ear.

The streamer had heard the music from the game earlier and had been practicing the tune on her keyboard. Esfand then played the official OST, as HAchu listened carefully. Once the music ended, he looked back at the fellow streamer and prompted her to begin.

"Ready?"

Taking the cue, HAchu began playing. As she slowly built the tune, a melody replicating the game's theme began to emerge. Esfand was impressed. Intently listening to the music, he could be seen comparing her version to the original in his head.

HAchu then picked up her pace and added more chords to the music, enhancing the enchanting tune. The complex addition seemed to amaze Esfand, who then commented on the rendition as HAchu continued to play.

"Wait, that's actually good!"

Seemingly taken aback by his amazement, HAchu stopped playing. She seemed surprised at the fact that Esfand was stunned by her performance, as if she wasn't going to deliver on the challenge. The streamer is a trained musician who holds a degree in musical composition.

"Good?"

Almost in an attempt to showcase her true abilities, HAchu resumed playing. The melody she played now included an even more complex chord structure, with backing notes that lent a professional feel to the tune.

Her attempt was successful as Esfand was further amazed. He could not seem to comprehend HAchu's impressive improvisation.

"Wait, what the heck? How did you do that?"

Esfand and his viewers continued to listen in awe as the streamer played on. Although she stumbled in a few places, the skill displayed by her left everyone astonished. As the stream went on, Esfand played the original tune while HAchu played along in near perfect harmony.

Viewers left awestruck by HAchubby's impressive improvisation

As clips of the streamer's performance gained popularity, viewers were left awestruck by it. Commenting on her impressive ability to play by the ear, fans took to social media to discuss her skills.

The two creators are often seen on each other's streams. They have created several hilarious moments together which left their fans highly entertained.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul